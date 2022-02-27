The Dolphin Wine Mixer #3

Time Out says

Great (and terrifying) news, everyone! The Dolphin Hotel's infamous wine mixer is back and this time around, there are more than 20 natty numbers on the pour and a pizza party to boot.

Better still, entry is totally free. You'll be able to taste for free, buy by the glass, and see what speaks to you for an afternoon tipple with unimpeachable creds. It’s the wine festival without the price tag or the all-day commitment, which IYKYK can start as a classy affair but quickly descend into madness by the time the sun goes down – complete with a hangover from hell the next day.

Curated by Shun Eto, fresh off the floor of Menzies Bar at Shellhouse, a list of winners has been selected and will be available on the 'Big List of Wines by the Glass' – available all day – so you can try something that you might not usually go for and expand your horizons, man.

In the afternoon you can get groovy with Dolphin DJ Charlie Chux, the man who turned from spinning tracks to crushing grapes at Acid Wines. Other big natty names confirmed for the pét-nat party are Jauma, Clo, Trutta, Sassafrass, Petit Vanguard, Konpira Maru, Hughes & Hughes, Das Juice, Latta Vino and a whole bunch more.

Pizzas by the slice will be slinging from noon, with Dolphin classics like the eggplant with ricotta salata; the classico of tomato and fior di latte; and mortadella with green olive on a white base.

The team has also curated Wine Mixer Party Wine Packs of Dolphin monthly favourites to take home; three bottles ($85), six bottles ($165) or twelve bottles ($330) — available all day. Plus, the Party Packs update monthly, so no two are the same.

