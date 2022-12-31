Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Gentleman Magician’s Magical Soirée

  • Things to do
  • Sir Stamford Circular Quay, Sydney
The Gentleman Magician’s Magical Soirée
Photograph: Supplied/The Gentleman Magician
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

An evening of magic and storytelling reminiscent of the elegant events of the famous 19th century European salons

If you're partial to a spellbinding spectacle, you don’t need to head to Vegas. You can see top-quality magic right here in Sydney, courtesy of Bruce Glen, the Gentleman Magician, who has been enchanting and amazing audiences every weekend for over five years with his Magical Soirées.

Get dressed up in your finest cocktail outfit and brace yourself for an intimate evening of magical surprises “for adults – but not necessarily grown-ups”. Guests are greeted with Champagne and gourmet canapés, before experiencing an evening of world-class magic and captivating Australian stories.

The magic and mystery takes place in the lush surrounds of Sir Stamford at Circular Quay, a luxury hotel that houses one of Australia's largest private collections of fine art and features 18th-century antiques, open fireplaces and crystal chandeliers. 

An Associate of the Inner Magic Circle with Silver Star, the world’s most exclusive magic society, Bruce Glen has performed to sold-out houses at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Adelaide Fringe and the famous Edinburgh Magic Festival, amongst others. 

The Gentleman Magician’s Magical Soirée is on every Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $95 and you can make them appear over here.

Want more? Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Sir Stamford Circular Quay
93 Macquarie Street
Sydney
2000
Price:
$95

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.