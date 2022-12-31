Time Out says

An evening of magic and storytelling reminiscent of the elegant events of the famous 19th century European salons

If you're partial to a spellbinding spectacle, you don’t need to head to Vegas. You can see top-quality magic right here in Sydney, courtesy of Bruce Glen, the Gentleman Magician, who has been enchanting and amazing audiences every weekend for over five years with his Magical Soirées.

Get dressed up in your finest cocktail outfit and brace yourself for an intimate evening of magical surprises “for adults – but not necessarily grown-ups”. Guests are greeted with Champagne and gourmet canapés, before experiencing an evening of world-class magic and captivating Australian stories.

The magic and mystery takes place in the lush surrounds of Sir Stamford at Circular Quay, a luxury hotel that houses one of Australia's largest private collections of fine art and features 18th-century antiques, open fireplaces and crystal chandeliers.

An Associate of the Inner Magic Circle with Silver Star, the world’s most exclusive magic society, Bruce Glen has performed to sold-out houses at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Adelaide Fringe and the famous Edinburgh Magic Festival, amongst others.

The Gentleman Magician’s Magical Soirée is on every Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $95 and you can make them appear over here.

