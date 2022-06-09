The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever 2022

Time Out says

Break out your red dress and join hundreds of other Cathys for a Kate Bush extravaganza

In 2013, 300 Kate Bushes (or Cathys) gathered in the seaside British town of Brighton to re-enact that famous 1978 'Wuthering Heights' video clip, red dresses and all. History was made, with Sydney's very own suburb of St Peters going off with hundreds of Kate Bush worshippers dancing that very special dance.

This year on July 30 (which is, in fact, Kate Bush's birthday), Sydney Park will become the proverbial dance-moor for yet another 'Wuthering Heights' flashmob, with Sydneysiders frolicking alongside more than 30 other Kate Bush lovin' flash mobs around the world on the very same day. In light of season 4 of Stranger Things, this day of gleeful interpretative dance action might strike a chord with more people than usual, with the 1978 classic getting another well-deserved spot in the sun for everyone of all ages in 2022.

You can find the full schedule for the day on the Facebook event page, and as always, we recommend studying up on the fantastically fluid choreography via YouTube.

The event is free, but there will be people collecting donations on the day to cover costs, with any surplus getting donated to the Women's Legal Service NSW.

No kind of booking is necessary, just simply turn up, don a red gown, red stockings and black belt, and bring only your most fluid of dance moves. This is the stuff that legends are made of.

And remember – it gets cold on those wiley, windy moors.

