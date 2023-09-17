Time Out says

The Sydney Marathon is coming up this weekend (Sunday, September 17), which means it’s time to start limbering up and locking in plans to celebrate after the big race. Whether you’re taking on the big 42km endurance test that weaves around the harbour, or if you’re simply heading along to cheer on the runners, the festival vibes will be in full force in the city.

Runners will kick things off in North Sydney before heading past Pyrmont, Darlinghurst, Centennial Park then back towards the city to finish by the steps of the Sydney Opera House to bask in the glory of their epic effort.

Post-race, there will be parties, pop-ups and activations dotted around the city – including at the Ivy. Merivale will be hosting the official after party (including giant ice bath in the pool), which should come as a relief to more than just your muscles, since the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a scorcher. The event is being hosted by former elite athletes Ben Lucas and Nick Youngquest from Athletes for Life.

Entry to the after party is free, and runners will get a complimentary beer on arrival. There will be music and all the trimmings of the pool club available for punters to celebrate the big occasion. But get in early (from noon) to make sure you can get in.

Plus, Ben Lucas and Nick Youngquest will be hosting a pre-race carb-loading event, the Pasta Party, on September 14, at another Merivale venue. They're inviting punters to head along to Ash St Cellar in the Ivy precinct to get stuck intona Nort beer on arrival before tucking into a three-course Italian feast complete with focaccia, butterbean hummus, antipasti, ricotta ravioli, 12-hour braised lamb ragu with orecchiette, topped off with a mini pavlova and a fresh raspberry and hazelnut tiramisu. If that doesn’t give you all the strength you need to take on the marathon we don’t know what will!

Tickets for the Pasta Party are $95 per person and the festivities kick off at 5.30pm for two hours. Roll out of there and head to the start line powered by ravioli.

