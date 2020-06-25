The Imperial’s queens are putting on a nostalgic drag ‘n’ dine spectacular

Hold on to your boa babe! The queens at the Imperial Hotel are putting on a flashy new dinner and show experience packed with enough campness, nostalgia and colourful feathers to help us forget about the perils of 2020.

Pop on something that makes you feel fabulous and shake your tail feather down to the Priscilla’s Experience: one and a half hours of glamour and glitz served alongside a three-course menu from the Impy’s in-house restaurant.

“We’ve taken everything people love about the Imperial and made it even better,” show producer Oliver-Malouf (also known as drag performer extraordinaire Etcetera Etcetera) says. The team has spent two months choreographing, costuming and assembling this evening of entertainment as a farewell to iso-life. “We tried to squeeze the history and magic of Australian drag into one show – and we're so excited to share that with audiences. Six drag queens on one stage? How good is that!”

The Imperial re-opened its doors loudly and proudly on June 5 after the government imposed shutdowns. The queens are excited to start their engines and kick the regular drag ‘n’ dine offering up a gear with this special production, which pays homage to the venue’s history – you must have been living under a rock (in a frock) if you didn’t already know the Impy appeared in the opening scene of smash-hit 1994 classic The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert. They already won our hearts with last year’s x-rated drag ‘n’ dine production, Rood Food, so we can’t wait to see how this turns out.

Impy regulars will recognise the drag performers on the bill including Dammit Janet, Peach Fuzz, Ruby Slippers, Dorreen Manganini, Etcetera Etcetera, Farren Heit, Kalin Eade, Riot and others.

The Priscilla’s Experience kicks off on July 3 and runs every weekend, with two dinner sittings on Friday and Saturday nights (6.30pm and 8.30pm) and lunch and supper sessions on Sundays (2pm and 6pm). All diners will receive a signature cocktail on arrival – a fruity fantasy called The Priscilla – included in their ticket price ($100) and can choose dishes from a selection including hearty vegetarian and vegan options. Come on girls, don’t dawdle, book here.

