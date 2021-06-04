Feminine energy and gothic aesthetics combine at this immersive culinary journey

If you’ve been looking for an occasion that allows you to tap into your darker side and the divine feminine for the Sydney Solstice, this culinary expedition should tick all the right boxes. Some of Australia’s top female chefs are putting their heads together on a four-course menu at this immersive event with soundscapes, movement, live music and unexpected surprises designed by Kat Dopper (creative director Sydney Mardi Gras 2020, creator of Heaps Gay).

Sydney Town Hall becomes a debaucherous mess hall for the occasion, and diners are encouraged to channel the theme ‘last supper’ and dress for the occasion – think reds, blacks, gothic glamour and coven realness.

Steering the culinary ship are Claire Van Vuuren, the head chef and co-owner of Newtown dining institution Bloodwood; George Woodyard of Redfern’s legendary neighbourhood bar Bart Jr, Masterchef alum Sarah Tiong; and pink-haired pastry queen Anna Polyviou. The wine list is crafted by the vampy leading winemaker Lisa McGuigan, and performance artist Melanie Ree will host and narrate the event, guiding guests through the various lunar and solar phases. The event is soundtracked by the queer forefathers of electropop Stereogamous.

Diners can choose between an ‘Awakening Lunch’ or ‘Nightshade Dinner’ sitting at this one-day-only ritualistic feast on Sunday, June 13. Bookings must be made by Wednesday, June 9. Tickets are $140 per person, and you can get yours here.

