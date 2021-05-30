What to catch at Sydney Solstice – based on what you're into

In this hungry city, you couldn’t exactly throw a winter festival without some inventive ways of feeding the masses. Dinner at Solstice is best washed down with an eyeful of Sydney’s most glittering views: cruise along the harbour while you take in Sydney’s pastel-coloured sunsets (particularly striking in winter) at the Sydney Solstice Sunset Dinner (Jun 11-20) which leaves the jetty at 5pm (just in time to watch the sky turn a kaleidoscope of pinks, oranges and violets). Here, each course is paired with the cream of the crop of Tyrrell's wine, from a crisp Hunter Valley semillon to a rich, soft shiraz.

For more dishes eaten with a view, fine diner Aria is hosting a slinky, late-night event series called Aria After Dark (June 8-20) centering local, state-grown wine and produce and tipples all evening – all curated by the man himself, Aria executive chef Joel Bickford.

For something a little more come-as-you-are, check out the buzzy, new South Eveleigh precinct during the festival. Its streets are set to come alive with tunes, dancing and more for the two-day South Eveleigh Solstice Festival (Jun 18-19). Wander around and try salvaged-produce cocktails at Matt Whiley’s sustainability-focused bar; Cantonese plates with native ingredients at Kylie Kwong’s new lunchtime-only opening; slurpable ramen from newbie Rara Chan, and more.

If you’re a foodie who also doesn’t shy away from a boogie, we’ve got the perfect post-dance feed for you: incomparable Cantonese fine diner Mr Wong is putting on an after-dark Midnight Feast (Jun 11) from 12am to 3am in honour of Solstice, for one night only.