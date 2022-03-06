Sydney
Timeout

The Roast

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • University of Sydney, Camperdown
Art by Elly Malone
Photograph: Supplied/Heaps Gay | Art by Elly Malone
Time Out says

Heaps Gay hosts a Mardi Gras recovery banquet with performances and a four-course feast by Anna Polyviou

Sometimes a Sunday feast with your chosen family is just what the doctor ordered. And on the day after the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade, a recovery is definitely required. Queer party starters Heaps Gay and Absolut have created a not-so-traditional Sunday sesh to end all Sunday seshes this Sunday, March 6. 

Hosted at the Refectory, a grandiose dining hall on the grounds of Sydney Uni in Camperdown, the Roast is a day filled with queer food, drink, comedy and theatre to be enjoyed with your crew. It’s complete with a four-course feast of show-stopping dishes curated by famous pink mohawk-sporting chef Anna Polyviou. Need a lick of the hair of the dog? Thirsts will be quenched with a pairing of post-parade cocktails. 

Hosted by DJ Sharon Manhattan with the music never skipping a beat, care of Paul Mac and Johnny Seymour of Stereogamous and Timothy and the Heart Strings, and entertainment comes from Mangarai First Nations queen Tyra Bankstown and the Blak Moles and QTBIPOC collective House of Silky.

Oh and did we mention, all ticket sales go to supporting ACON, Australia's largest HIV and sexuality and gender diverse health organisation? So you can feel good knowing your dollars are supporting a worthy LGBTQIA+ cause while you wring the last ounces of joy out of your Queer Christmas. We’ll raise a drink to that! 

Tickets are $109 per person, and you can grab yours here.

Want more? Check out the best ways to celebrate Sydney Mardi Gras.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
University of Sydney
University of Sydney
Sydney
2006
Contact:
www.usyd.edu.au
02 9351 2222
Price:
$109

