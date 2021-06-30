The spookiest Darkfield Radio shows to scare yourself silly with
If you're stuck indoors, you can bring the scares to your home with these terrifyingly immersive hauntings
The devilish minds behind spook-tacular arts company Darkfield turned 20 minutes locked inside a shipping container into an even more terrifying experience than that already sounds, with their haunted immersive shows Séance and Flight.
Since then, they’ve branched out into destroying the sanctuary and safety of our homes too. You can tune in and freak out to Darkfield Radio via their mobile app, which collects a hair-raising series of unnerving soundscapes meticulously designed to creep you out. In other words, the demonic portals they open are the perfect distraction for thrill seekers with a penchant for terror who may well be trapped at home in lockdown right now.
Here’s our round up of Darkfield Radio's most horrifying at-home experiences. You can grab tickets here, including a $50 package deal for the three season one events (all excluding Knot).
Recommmended: the 100 best horror movies ranked.
The scariest Darkfield radio shows you can listen to online
Knot
You're sitting on a park bench listening to your headphones when a woman comes up to you asking for help. She is wearing a coat that's too big for her, and she doesn't remember how she got there. Are these cigarettes in her pockets hers? What does the alarm on her watch mean? And wait... what's in the box? Knot is the latest audio production from Darkfield Radio. The action takes place over three different times: 5.30pm on a park bench, 6.30pm in a car and 7.30pm at home. When you book your tickets, make sure you have access to all three of those locations at the times specified. And although the action is slightly confusing at first, stick with it – all will be (horrifyingly) revealed.
Eternal
It's bedtime, and the house is dark and still. You've checked the doors, and they're locked. You're safe in your room. You climb into bed and start to drift off... wait. Was that a normal creak? Or could it have been a footstep? What's that in the corner of your room? Is it just a chair, or is there a figure standing at the foot of your bed? Is the thing in your room getting closer, or is that your overactive imagination in the dark? Eternal is meant to be listened to alone, in bed, with all the lights out (all shows are after dark, and there's even a 1am show, to get full spookiness). As you relax and get comfortable in your bed, a voice begins talking in your ear. "I want to put your mind at rest," he says, describing his own nightly ritual. But is your narrator really an ally? As he talks, you begin to have your doubts. He begins to describe his life, and it becomes clear he wants something from you. He'll give you something, too, but is that a bargain you really want to make? This is among Darkfield's most effective shows, playing on the universal fear of the monster under the bed and things that go bump in the night. Listen to it just before you (try to) go to sleep to make the most of the narrative Darkfield have created. Sweet dreams.
Visitors
The worst part of a horror movie is the anticipation, of what you can't see, of what's lurking around the corner or hiding in the closet. Innovative radio play creators Darkfield Radio have taken it one step further, with no visuals at all and only a precise soundscape and your own terrifying imagination to bring the scares. The production is running until July 11, 2021. Visitors is designed for two people to experience at once, through separate headphones, and you'll get much more out of it if you follow that and all other instructions during the 20-minute show. And who is giving the instructions? Why, ghosts, of course. Jean and Alex are dead, frightened, and ever so glad of the invitation into your home. Through precise sound recording, Jean and Alex appear behind you, in front of you and sometimes, in a particularly intimate moment, they whisper directly in your ear. They talk to each other and directly to the audience, whispering, murmuring and giving instruction. Is the other person in your audience of two getting the same instructions? Can you trust them? Can you trust the ghost in your ear? Visitors is not as macabre as Double, but the format of the audio experience suits the unsettled times in which we now find ourselves. Turning out the lights and closing your eyes to concentrate on the soundscape lets your imagination run wild. And as every good horror director knows, that's the scariest place of all.
Double
The creeping chill of Darkfield Radio’s terrifying immersive show Double has warped reality to its own ends, reshaping history by becoming the first audio-only entry to be selected by the illustrious Venice International Film Festival. The production is running until July 11, 2021. You can book tickets here.
Read our four-star review
Reality as we know it has become unmoored. Separated from loved ones, our homes oscillate between sanctuary and prison cell. Now, with the icy hand of winter creeping in around the edges of creaking doors, these strange and trying times are ripe for spooky stories. Hearing our silent screams in the abys, immersive theatre company Darkfield are back to tear away our grasp of reality once more with Double. The show is best experienced in pairs sat across from one another at a table. Darkfield suggest the kitchen, but anywhere will do. We turned off all the lights, with a solitary candle casting an unexpectedly monstrous shadow flickering on the wall. It was a mercy when an oddly soothing female voice told us to close our eyes, but that respite was short-lived, with the seeds of doubt sown. “There is only one rule. Everyone has to be who they say they are.”
“This is supposed to be a safe space,” a disturbed male voice responds, and that’s the dark majesty of this creeping show. Your home is no longer safe. Your partner is no longer your rock.