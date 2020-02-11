The Ultimate Martini Experience – The Connaught x Maybe Sammy

An exclusive night of Martini-fuelled mischief, brought to you by two of the world's best bars

When it comes to the world of cocktails, few can compare to the almighty Martini. Whether you take it dry or wet, shaken or stirred, with olives or a twist – this classic to end all classics never fails in terms of showmanship. And few bars on the planet take the business of mixing the perfect one more seriously than the Connaught Bar, which brings the drama directly to the table with its renowned Martini trolley.

Helmed by industry legend Agostino Perrone, the prestigious five-star London hotel bar has cracked the top five in the list of the World’s 50 Best Bars for the last five years straight, and made the top 50 every year since its 2010 debut at number 11. Clearly, these guys aren’t messing around.

On Monday, February 24, Ago Perrone and his Connaught colleague Giorgio Bargiani will be bringing their A-game swagger to Sydney for an exclusive night dedicated to all things Martini at the only Australian bar to land a spot on the 50 Best list last year, Maybe Sammy.

A purpose-built trolley will be making the rounds, with the duo crafting customised Sipsmith Martinis, after which you’ll be able to choose from a bespoke menu of signature drinks from both bars as well as a collaborative concoction.

A $65 ticket scores you a seat at one of two 90-minute sessions and includes two cocktails, bar snacks and the chance to rub elbows with some of the biggest names in the game – all set to a live soundtrack of Italian-accented jazz. Cin cin.