Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
a flat lay of lasagne, cookies, grain salad, soup and banana bread with fresh cut fruit
Photograph: Supplied/The Whole Bowl Co.

The Whole Bowl Co. is the meal kit new parents need right now

#senddinnersnotonsies

Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

You know what’s hard? Having a baby. You know what’s also hard? Eating well when you’re sleep deprived, have cracked nipples and are recovering from a major trauma to your body, all while also trying to support both yourself and your new bouncing bundle of joy (who just will not stop screaming).

If you’ve ever found yourself mindlessly shoving dry two-minute noodles into your mouth in the wee hours while trying to settle a newborn, then you’ll know a ready-made, nutritionally balanced meal made by someone else – anyone else – is worth its weight in gold. And not just for the physical benefits but also the emotional benefits too. Elle Doran and Daisy Manson are the team behind the Whole Bowl Co., a small Sydney-based business preparing and delivering a range of freshly cooked meal gift bundles, mindfully created for new mums (and everyone else). Their menu is nutritionist-approved and based upon wholefood principles, using seasonal organic ingredients wherever possible and supporting local, sustainable businesses like butcher Feather & Bone and Rita’s Farm. 

The Deluxe Wholesome Bundle will have your meals and snacks covered for days, with nutrient-dense dishes like slow-cooked brisket lasagne (vegetarians opt for the mushroom and lentil variant), pumpkin and leek soup made with organic chicken bone broth, vegetable and grain salad, maple chia puddings with seasonal fruit and the one-hand staple of new mums, banana bread. There are even cinnamon-spiced lactation cookies thrown in for good measure. Parenthood is isolating enough as it is but with stay-at-home orders firmly in place, “the village” that new parents previously relied on has been painfully wrenched away. The Whole Bowl Co. are doing their bit to step in and offer support when it’s needed most.

Head to the Whole Bowl Co.'s website to send a little love to the new parents in your life by clicking here.

Fancy a meal kit for yourself? Check out some of our favourites delivering across Sydney here.

After a drink or two?

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.