The Whole Bowl Co. is the meal kit new parents need right now

You know what’s hard? Having a baby. You know what’s also hard? Eating well when you’re sleep deprived, have cracked nipples and are recovering from a major trauma to your body, all while also trying to support both yourself and your new bouncing bundle of joy (who just will not stop screaming).

If you’ve ever found yourself mindlessly shoving dry two-minute noodles into your mouth in the wee hours while trying to settle a newborn, then you’ll know a ready-made, nutritionally balanced meal made by someone else – anyone else – is worth its weight in gold. And not just for the physical benefits but also the emotional benefits too. Elle Doran and Daisy Manson are the team behind the Whole Bowl Co., a small Sydney-based business preparing and delivering a range of freshly cooked meal gift bundles, mindfully created for new mums (and everyone else). Their menu is nutritionist-approved and based upon wholefood principles, using seasonal organic ingredients wherever possible and supporting local, sustainable businesses like butcher Feather & Bone and Rita’s Farm.

The Deluxe Wholesome Bundle will have your meals and snacks covered for days, with nutrient-dense dishes like slow-cooked brisket lasagne (vegetarians opt for the mushroom and lentil variant), pumpkin and leek soup made with organic chicken bone broth, vegetable and grain salad, maple chia puddings with seasonal fruit and the one-hand staple of new mums, banana bread. There are even cinnamon-spiced lactation cookies thrown in for good measure. Parenthood is isolating enough as it is but with stay-at-home orders firmly in place, “the village” that new parents previously relied on has been painfully wrenched away. The Whole Bowl Co. are doing their bit to step in and offer support when it’s needed most.

Head to the Whole Bowl Co.'s website to send a little love to the new parents in your life by clicking here.

Fancy a meal kit for yourself? Check out some of our favourites delivering across Sydney here.