The 10 best at-home meal kits to try this lockdown
Dining out in Sydney may not be an option just yet but these at home meal kits bring the restaurant to you.
Is your pantry looking a little bare? Are you over going to the shops and wincing at the thought of another sub-par takeaway? Worry not, hungry Sydneysiders. While plenty of restaurants and bars have made the pivot (there’s that word again) to takeaway and delivery options recently, but some have gone a step further by inviting you to participate in the cooking process with them.
Meal delivery kits aren’t necessarily the new kids on the culinary block, but during this era of lockdown life, there's been a major influx of new local options come onto the market. Competition has never been more fierce since top-tier restaurants have entered the meal kit scene, so to help you navigate this crowded space, we've picked out a few of our favourites for you to try.
Rather leave the heavy lifting to the professionals? Check out our list of the best Sydney restaurants now doing takeaway and delivery.
The best meal kits to try this lockdown
FoodSt
FoodSt is a meal delivery service you can really feel good about. The platform works by empowering home cooks to make their traditional family recipes, which are then available for consumers to browse and purchase through the website. Bestsellers include Malaysian beef rendang, tofu and shiitake dumplings and lemongrass beef skewers. Many of the cooks have catering businesses, own cafés, or work as chefs.
Providoor
Premium meal delivery service Providoor is expanding and now Sydneysiders have access to more top-tier restaurants than ever before. Joining the fleet of fine diners are Sydney big dogs Cirrus, Monopole, Yellow, the Apollo, Cho Cho San, Icebergs Dining Room + Bar, Golden Century, Spice Temple, Rockpool and Ciccia Bella. Meals are delivered with the idea of being finished at home by customers, integrating them into both the cooking and dining experience. Head to the Providoor website here to place your order.
Chin Chin
Chin Chin is bringing the restaurant to you with their Make Me Feed Me packs and they’re not messing around. These meal kits are available for $75 each (which feeds two people) and they can be delivered direct to your door, with each pack including entrees, mains, desserts, and sides, plus cooking instructions. There’s even a playlist included to bring the Chin Chin vibes to your dinner. You can expect the likes of prawn shumai with black vinegar dressing, Vietnamese slaw with smoked trout and burnt tamarind dressing, wagyu brisket with sweet soy and chilli vinegar and roasted eggplant with tomato and chilli relish. An extra $50 will score you a Chin Chin cocktail pack for two. Get in quick though because numbers are strictly limited.
Three Blue Ducks Bronte
The Three Blue Ducks’ DIY ‘feast boxes’ are prepared in house and are ready to be assembled with only minimal cooking or heating required. Simply follow the easy-to-follow instructions provided. Starting at $75 for two people, you’ll find salmon curries, maple glazed pumpkin with pepita cream, smoked brisket, lamb shanks and some cheeky dessert to boot. Pick up and delivery is available from their Bronte location.
Saint Peter
Anyone who is familiar with the mind of Saint Peter’s Josh Niland knows that any at-home meal kit he touches is going to be a thing of genius and beauty. During the first round of lockdown the DIY kits sold out at lightning speed and it’s looking like this lockdown is no different. A daily menu of morsels like drunken lobster, Murray River cod tagine, snapper laksa and el pastor style swordfish tacos means your DIY dinner needs are taken care of in the most delicious way imaginable.
Gumshara
Masterminds behind perhaps the richest ramen in Sydney, Gumshara, are now delivering frozen ramen kits to anyone within a 35km range who wants to get those nood sweats at home. A serving of microwaveable frozen tonkotsu ramen for one will set you back $16 and $48 will get you three servings to heat up at home when you wish. On select days, they're also delivering to Newcastle, Wollongong and the Central Coast for those regional ramen seekers. Head to their website here to get some of that good, good stuff.
Dear Sainte Éloise
Romance isn’t dead if the team behind Dear Sainte Éloise has anything to say about it. Their DSE Date Night Packs are a cool $65 and offer a three-course feast (think pappardelle with white ragu, eggplant lasagne, romesco dip and braised greens) that changes weekly. Minimal prep is involved but just enough to show off to your date and flex your plating skills. The best part is that they’re offering up to 45% off their notoriously impressive wine list so you know you’re in for a good time. Full menu and ordering details are available on their instagram page here.
The Dinner Ladies
The Dinner Ladies are another long standing go-to for work/toddler/teenager weary parents and are often recommended as a thoughtful service to gift to new mums and dads. The no-fuss meals like Syrian chicken with honey and lemon, cumin-spiced lamb shanks and harissa rubbed pork loin with white beans, come frozen and many only require a quick zap in the microwave or a little bit of finishing to get dinner on the table in minutes.
Hello Fresh
Hello Fresh has been around for years now. You choose your meals, you pick a date for them to arrive and they appear on your doorstep, colour-coded and foolproof. While there are cheaper traditional meal kits on the market, you really do get what you pay for so it’s well worth the extra couple of dollars for the highly varied recipes and overall experience. Find out more about HelloFresh.
ChefPrep
ChefPrep is another meal delivery service that's working to support restaurants still reeling from the impacts of the lockdowns. At this online marketplace, you can select frozen meals from multiple locations and have them delivered straight to your door with handy QR codes (who knew they'd become so damn useful) providing links to heating instructions. On the rotor you’ll find neighbourhood favourites like Delhi’O’Delhi, STIX, and Huxton’s Bronte to name a few.
Something sweet for afters?
The best Sydney desserts you can get delivered to your door
It's not always possible to head out for the full Sydney dining experience (especially during lockdown), but when you want a spectacular finish to your meal, or just want to eat your feelings in front of the TV, these top tier dessert slingers will deliver a sweet treat to your home.