Things to do in Sydney on ANZAC Day
It's customary to rise early on Wednesday April 25 and attend a dawn service before spending the rest of your public holiday playing two-up at the pub, but there's a whole lot more to choose from. Here's your ultimate guide to everything that's happening on ANZAC Day in Sydney.
Things to do on ANZAC Day 2018
Gapu-Monuk Saltwater
In 1997, Madarrpa clan leader Djambawa Marawili discovered the head of a crocodile in a dumpster, the head of a sacred animal in the North East Arnhem Land area. It sparked a campaign by Marawili to stop illegal fishing in the area, which resulted in Yolŋu artists from 15 clans and 18 homeland communities creating sacred bark paintings of the Indigenous peoples’ connection to the land. The Yirrkala bark paintings were later deemed the equivalent of title deeds to the sea rights of coastal waters and in July 2008 the High Court of Australia confirmed what the people of the Blue Mud Bay region had known for thousands of years – that they were the traditional custodians and owners of the waters in North-East Arnhem Land. In the free exhibition, there are 40 sacred bark paintings displayed alongside the history of the momentous sea rights win, as well as oral histories, aerial photography and traditional and contemporary Indigenous objects, such as Mokuy (spirit) carvings and Larrakitj (mortuary pole paintings on hollowed trees).
Common Good
All good design should be functional, but the work in this show extends even beyond that, with design responding to the world’s most pressing social, ethical and environmental challenges. This doesn’t just mean that the designs on show are made from sustainable materials, but many offer up new solutions in and of themselves. So expect to see and interact with groundbreaking technology as well as traditional manufacturing practices put to new use. The exhibition features the work of international designers Nendo, Studio Swine, Bijoy Jain, Jo Nagasaka, Kwangho Lee and WOHA, alongside locals Ken Wong, Lucy McRae and Henry Wilson. Common Good is part of the 20th Sydney Design Festival.
Sheer Fantasy
Western Sydney artist David Capra found his initial inspiration for Sheer Fantasy when he saw footage of Big Bird singing 'It's Not Easy Being Green' at Jim Henson's memorial service. He says there was something heartbreaking about the performance, which showed how Henson's creations have taken on an extraordinary life of their own. It led him to ask a question: what would happen if the world accommodated fantasy a lot more? Sheer Fantasy is the answer. Capra has curated this exhibition for Campbelltown Arts Centre, drawing in the work of a diverse range of artists from around Australia and the world. There's Mark Shorter's 'Hello Stranger', an installation inspired by 1970s road movies and Westerns, featuring a beaten up truck in front of a sweeping desert landscape. There's famed photographer Polly Borland's portrait of Game of Thrones actor Gwendoline Christie; Esme Timbery's shell-encrusted Sydney Opera House; and a wallpaper by Terri Bowden that splices together images of Fred Flintstone and Michael Jackson. One of the most unusual additions to the exhibition is a painting by Kim Novak, the actor-turned-artist who starred in Alfred Hitchcock's 1958 thriller Vertigo. The painting depicts Novak in character alongside co-star James Stewart and Hitchcock himself. Stranger still is a displayy of admin and merchandise materials from the UFO and Paranormal Research Sociey of Australia, an organisation that's met regularly at Campbelltown Arts Centre for a decade. The free
The Lady and the Unicorn
Exquisite in beauty and craftsmanship, mysterious in origin, and inspirational to writers, poets and musicians over the ages, the six 15th-century tapestries in the ‘Lady and the Unicorn’ series have been called the “Mona Lisa of the Middle Ages”. They are usually found at the Musée de Cluny - Musée national du Moyen Âge (the National Museum of the Middle Ages) in Paris, where they are a huge drawcard for visitors (and underwent extensive restoration in 2013). Their trip to Sydney will be the third time they have ever travelled, following a trip to New York in 1973-74, and to Japan in 2013. Each of the six tapestries in the series features a slender blond woman with a unicorn on one side and a lion on the other, against intricate backgrounds that feature plants, animals and symbols. Five of the panels represent the senses (taste, sight, scent, touch and hearing), with a sixth, titled ‘My Sole Desire’, thought to represent understanding. Seen together, the works span approximately 20 metres in length. It’s not known who created the tapestries, or whether the lady they depict has a real-life counterpart, but it’s thought that they were commissioned by the Le Viste family (whose coat of arms appears throughout the works) in the late 1400s. Director of the Musée de Cluny, Elisabeth Taburet-Delahaye, says of the series: “It seduces us by the beauty and balance of its compositions; by the intimate and secret atmosphere that is created, and by the joyful harmony of the flowers s
Cartier: The Exhibition
Ever since Marilyn Monroe exclaimed "Cartier!" in the 1953 movie musical Gentleman Prefer Blondes – well, since far before then – French luxury jeweller Cartier has been synonymous with glitzy sophistication. There are few brands that conjure up quite the same sense of glamour, and this exhibition traces the evolution of that style across the 20th century, starting with pieces worn by the likes of Australian opera star Dame Nellie Melba, who was a client of Cartier at the turn of the century. The exhibition features more than 300 extraordinarily intricate pieces for you to get up close and personal with, worn by royals, movie stars and fashion icons alike. You'll even be able to catch a close glimpse at some spectacular jewellery from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's Royal collection, including the Halo Tiara that she lent to Kate Middleton for her wedding to Prince William. The tiara has travelled all the way from London to Canberra for this NGA Australian exclusive.
Sydney Comedy Festival
Sydney Comedy Festival takes over key Inner West venues for a month from April to May, with a line-up of international, local and interstate comedians across all genres. This year includes international favourites like South African-New Zealander Urzila Carlson and Irishmen David O'Doherty and Jason Byrne. Daniel Sloss is heading our way from Scotland, alongside British stars Ross Noble, Stephen K Amos and Jamali Maddix. The American cohort includes Michael Che, Shawn Wayans, Tom Segura and Ari Shaffir, and Canadian DeAnne Smith is returning. And if you're looking for something a little bit different, this year's festival features a showcase of South African Comedy Allstars. And unlike many allstars shows, the line-up for this one is made up of all stars: Tumi Morake, John Vlismas, Alfred Aidriaan, Robby Collins and Dusty Rich. Of course there are plenty of local favourites such as Cal Wilson, Fiona O'Loughlin, Kitty Flanagan, Matt Okine, Rhys Nicholson, Tom Gleeson, Aunty Donna, Demi Lardner, Nazeem Hussain and Dilruk Jayasinha. The good people at Sydney Comedy Festival are also throwing their weight behind a flotilla of new talent through a mentoring and promotion initiative called 'FRESH'. You can see any of the shows by these artists for just $15.
Still Point Turning: The Catherine McGregor Story
There are few public figures more fascinating than Catherine McGregor, who has filled all of the following roles: cricket commentator, columnist, cricketer, speech writer for Australia's Army Chief, ADF member, Australian of the Year finalist, close friend of Tony Abbott, transgender advocate and the highest ranking openly transgender member serving in Australia's military. Sydney Theatre Company will explore the many facets of the much admired but frequently divisive McGregor in a new play written and directed by Priscilla Jackman. It's based on a series of startlingly honest interviews with McGregor, who's been essential to the production's development, and is almost entirely in her own words. Actor Heather Mitchell will step into McGregor's shoes, continuing on her roll of killer performances at STC, including in Cloud Nine and Top Girls. She's joined by Nicholas Brown, Andrew Guy, Chantelle Jamieson, Ashley Lyons and Georgina Symes.
MCA Collection: Today Tomorrow Yesterday
The MCA's collection hang is where you go to get an overview of Australian contemporary art – and it's less daunting than it sounds. The last time they curated the hang was in 2012 (MCA Collection: Volume One), for the launch of the re-designed building, so there are a whola lotta new eye-candies to wrap your brain around. Although several works in the first room of the exhibition do take 'time' as their theme (including Stuart Ringholt's giant clock) curator Natasha Bullock, who masterminded the new hang, says the theme is more broadly connected to the ways in which the works in the show connected to histories of different kinds. Bullock deliberately messed with the Western linear notion of time in the exhibition's title, and explains that the indigenous concept of time would be better visualised in a circular pattern, in which present, future and past are connected. Artists in Today Tomorrow Yesterday include: Vernon Ah Kee, James Angus, Barbara Cleveland Institute (formerly Brown Council), John Barbour, Gordon Bennett, Daniel Boyd, Pat Brassington, Bob Burruwal, A.D.S Donaldson, Mikala Dwyer, Dale Frank, Marco Fusinato, Matthys Gerber, Kevin Gilbert, Julia Gorman, Fiona Hall, Robert Hunter, Robert MacPherson, Sanné Mestrom, Frank Malkorda, Linda Marrinon, Elizabeth Mipilanggurr, Callum Morton, Barayuwa Munungur, John Nixon, Kerrie Poliness, Stuart Ringholt, Joan Ross, Super Critical Mass, Gareth Sansom, Sally Smart, Ricky Swallow, Kathy Temin, Imants Tillers, Tjanpi D
Billionaire Boy
Based on the bestselling novel by David Williams (one half of the comedy duo Little Britain) this sweet and uplifting story follows 12-year-old Joe. He and his Dad have more money than they know what to do with. Joe’s got everything a kid his age could want, including a golden underwater Ferrari and his own cinema. Life is pretty good for Joe, but it gets a whole lot harder as soon as he steps through the gates of his new school. Joe is confronted by a school bully, his dad’s new girlfriend and the worst school canteen in the world. Joe’s search for a friend at his new school and the challenges he faces along the way force him to realise that there are some things that money can’t buy. Coming to the Opera House for the world premiere of its Australian adaptation, Billionaire Boy uses music and plenty of laughs to examine issues including bullying, self-esteem and relationships. Everyone who attends gets their own golden underwater Ferrari (we wish).
Mamma Mia! The Musical
Mamma Mia! is the jukebox musical to end all jukebox musicals. It’s one of the most commercially successful pieces of entertainment of all time, having grossed US$2 billion since its 1999 West End premiere. To put that in perspective, only three movies have ever grossed more (sorry Harry Potter, you just haven't got the pull of Benny and Björn). It spawned the 2008 Meryl Streep-led film, which earned a sweet $600 million, and a movie sequel called Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is due to be released in July. So why does the show – with an inconsequential and frequently illogical story about a young woman on the weekend of her wedding trying to learn which of three men is her father – continue to inspire people all around the world to open their wallets and head out to the theatre? It owes its success almost entirely to the ABBA music it hangs its hackneyed but gently funny narrative off. Songs like ‘Dancing Queen’, ‘Mamma Mia’ and ‘Waterloo’ are among the greatest pop songs ever written, with melodies so broadly appealing they can fill dancefloors pretty much anywhere in the world. But there’s also a serious dramatic heft to some of the ballads – ‘The Winner Takes it All’, ‘SOS’, ‘Knowing Me, Knowing You’ – that means even when Catherine Johnson’s book fails to successfully stitch together musical vignettes, most numbers land with some weight. But there’s something about this new Australian production, with design, choreography and direction by Australians, that feels a littl
Mark the anniversary with contemplation at a dawn or sunset service followed by a round of two-up at the boozer.