This luxury travel agent is rewarding vaccinated Australians with $200 holiday vouchers

Daydreaming about your next long-awaited overseas trip? Get the jab and you can start making some concrete plans

Vax and the City: Every public health official in Australia agrees that mass vaccination is the only way out of this crisis. We at Time Out recommend that you get vaccinated as soon as you can, if that is appropriate for your own health. Please speak to a medical professional about what is right for you. Here's what you need to know about how to get a vaccine right now.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, increasing vaccination rates is Sydney’s – and Australia's – best hope for making lockdowns a thing of the past. But if the prospect of getting back some semblance of normal everyday life wasn’t incentive enough, a high-end Aussie holiday broker is now rewarding people who’ve been vaccinated with a $200 voucher to spend on a luxe overseas getaway.

Luxury Escapes is giving away a whopping $200 million worth of international travel vouchers to anyone who has had their first dose of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine, as long as they nab the jab before the end of September. The first million people to apply can make an application for their $200 promo code to spend on the Luxury Escapes website.

You’ll need to be able to provide proof of your vaccination online, and once you’ve redeemed your $200 voucher you’ll need to spend it before the end of June next year (although your trip can depart later than this date). Vouchers will be valid for selected “limited time exclusive” packages, which include international tours and even cruises.

Had your first dose already? What are you waiting for? Make your voucher application here.

The federal government has unveiled a four-phase plan for opening up the country again, however this will require a very high percentage of the adult population to be vaccinated. Currently, Australia has one of the slowest vaccination rollouts of any developed country, although rates are beginning to climb since greater access to the AstraZeneca vaccine was announced at the end of June.

