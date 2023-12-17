Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Train Rides with Santa at Zig Zag Railway

  • Things to do
  • Zig Zag Railway
  1. A green and red train
    Photograph: Logan Spicer
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A green and red train amidst the mountains
    Photograph: Salty Dingo
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Bring your Christmas wish list and your camera for a festive train trip on this recently refurbished NSW locomotive

Choo choo – or should we say ho ho ho? Santa Claus is coming to town (or to Lithgow) for a jolly journey on the historic Zig Zag Railway. On Sunday, December 17, the 154-year-old steam locomotive will welcome guests for a festive ride through the Blue Mountains, including special photo opportunities with the big man in red.

It’s been ten years since Santa last boarded the Zig Zag Railway, which has been out of action for the past decade due to severe bushfires and storm damage in 2013 and 2019. Thanks to a major $3.6 million restoration by the NSW Government earlier this year, the locomotive has been restored to its former glory and has been conducting sell-out trips almost every weekend since reopening in April, 2023.

If you’re hoping to hitch a ride with Santa, you’ll want to get chugging. You can book tickets for the 10.30am or 2.30pm train trips, with prices starting at $32.50 for kids aged three to 16, $50 for adults or $150 for a family of four.

The Zig Zag Christmas adventure begins at Clarence Station in Lithgow, where passengers will enjoy a winding trip through tunnels and across viaducts. At the heritage site, guests can jingle and mingle with Santa, and capture a special photo moment. Santa will also have a small gift for those well behaved enough to be on his good list.

You can purchase tickets for train rides with Santa at Zig Zag Railways on December 17 here.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best Christmas events and festive things to do in 2023

These are the best restaurants and cafés in the Blue Mountains

Testing under Sydney Harbour has proved new metro trains can travel at 100km/h (twice the speed of regular trains)

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
zigzagrailway.com.au/event/train-rides-with-santa/
Address:
Zig Zag Railway
Clarence Station, Chifley Rd
Lithgow
Sydney
2790
Price:
$32.50-$50
Opening hours:
10.30am-2.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.