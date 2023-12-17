Time Out says

Bring your Christmas wish list and your camera for a festive train trip on this recently refurbished NSW locomotive

Choo choo – or should we say ho ho ho? Santa Claus is coming to town (or to Lithgow) for a jolly journey on the historic Zig Zag Railway. On Sunday, December 17, the 154-year-old steam locomotive will welcome guests for a festive ride through the Blue Mountains, including special photo opportunities with the big man in red.

It’s been ten years since Santa last boarded the Zig Zag Railway, which has been out of action for the past decade due to severe bushfires and storm damage in 2013 and 2019. Thanks to a major $3.6 million restoration by the NSW Government earlier this year, the locomotive has been restored to its former glory and has been conducting sell-out trips almost every weekend since reopening in April, 2023.

If you’re hoping to hitch a ride with Santa, you’ll want to get chugging. You can book tickets for the 10.30am or 2.30pm train trips, with prices starting at $32.50 for kids aged three to 16, $50 for adults or $150 for a family of four.

The Zig Zag Christmas adventure begins at Clarence Station in Lithgow, where passengers will enjoy a winding trip through tunnels and across viaducts. At the heritage site, guests can jingle and mingle with Santa, and capture a special photo moment. Santa will also have a small gift for those well behaved enough to be on his good list.

You can purchase tickets for train rides with Santa at Zig Zag Railways on December 17 here.

