Jaw-dropping scenery really works up your appetite – here are the best restaurants and cafés in the Blue Mountains to satisfy it

People tend to travel to the Blue Mountains for the beautiful scenery, bushwalks and cosy winter-ish getaways. But the food scene throughout the Blue Mountains is also worth a trip.

There are excellent restaurants and cafés throughout Katoomba, Leura, Blackheath, Wentworth Falls, Springwood and beyond.

Here are some of the best Blue Mountains restaurants for breakfast, lunch or dinner, or for sustenance after a bushwalk. We've included everything from casual spots to fine-dining restaurants.

Looking for restaurants in Sydney? Here's our guide to the very best eats in town.