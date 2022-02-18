Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Valentine’s Date Night at Maniax

  • Things to do
  • Maniax, St Peters
  1. Maniax date night
    Photograph: Supplied/Maniax
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Maniax date night
    Photograph: Supplied/Maniax
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Maniax date night
    Photograph: Supplied/Maniax
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

What could be more romantic than hurling hatchets with the one you love?

The time of love is upon us. Don’t just break the ice, smash it up with an axe. The maniacs at Maniax reckon that axe throwing is perfect for hurling yourself into a first date or breaking the monotony of 'date night' with your long-term partner. And they’re so sure about it, the drinks are on them. 

Book in for a Valentine’s Day couples date night package for two hours of axe throwing and you’ll each get a free drink to celebrate post throw. Don’t worry if you can’t make it on Monday the 14th, this offer is on for the whole week between February 11-18. 

These ‘date nights’ run tournament style, so you and your date will go head to head with the other loved-up couples to see who will be crowned the ultimate axe-throwing champ. The night includes a safety lesson, axe-throwing demonstrations, target practice and your choice of a beer, wine, canned bevvie or non-alcoholic drink to wind down after all that winding up.

Axe throwing date nights run from 7pm daily and cost $120 per couple. Buckle up and book in here. After all – couples who slay together stay together. 

Want more? Check out the best things to do for Valentine’s Day in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Maniax
Suite 2.01
75 Mary Street
St Peters
Sydney
2044
Contact:
www.maniax.com.au
Price:
$120 per couple
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 10am-10pm; Sun 10am-9pm

Dates and times

7:00 pmManiax $120 per couple
7:00 pmManiax $120 per couple
7:00 pmManiax $120 per couple
7:00 pmManiax $120 per couple
7:00 pmManiax $120 per couple
7:00 pmManiax $120 per couple
7:00 pmManiax $120 per couple
7:00 pmManiax $120 per couple
Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.