Time Out says

What could be more romantic than hurling hatchets with the one you love?

The time of love is upon us. Don’t just break the ice, smash it up with an axe. The maniacs at Maniax reckon that axe throwing is perfect for hurling yourself into a first date or breaking the monotony of 'date night' with your long-term partner. And they’re so sure about it, the drinks are on them.

Book in for a Valentine’s Day couples date night package for two hours of axe throwing and you’ll each get a free drink to celebrate post throw. Don’t worry if you can’t make it on Monday the 14th, this offer is on for the whole week between February 11-18.

These ‘date nights’ run tournament style, so you and your date will go head to head with the other loved-up couples to see who will be crowned the ultimate axe-throwing champ. The night includes a safety lesson, axe-throwing demonstrations, target practice and your choice of a beer, wine, canned bevvie or non-alcoholic drink to wind down after all that winding up.

Axe throwing date nights run from 7pm daily and cost $120 per couple. Buckle up and book in here. After all – couples who slay together stay together.