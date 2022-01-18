Take the plunge and splash out this Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, friends and lovers are invited to dine shoulder to fin with the aquatic creatures at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. The aquarium is hosting intimate dinners in six of their ocean attractions – the Heart of the Reef, Turtle Beach, Rainbow Reef, Reef at Night, Moonlight Beach, and also amongst the Glowing Jellies.

The package includes after-hours access to the aquarium plus canapés, mains, dessert and a two-hour premium drinks package. Dishes served on the night include just one fish dish (yikes, eat that one quickly) of prawn and salmon skewers, slow roasted barbeque brisket, and a sweet ending of Aussie pavlova or romantic chocolate mousse.

There are sittings on Valentine's Eve (Sunday, February 13) and the day of love itself (Monday, February 14). Take the plunge and head to the Sea Life Sydney website here to book your special night here.