Time Out says

You may be well aware that a certain festival of lights is set to hit Sydney streets very soon, and with that festival (for those not in the know, we call her: ‘Vivid’) comes a certain number of quirky lil’ opportunities for us city folk to throw ourselves into the illuminated thick of it all.

Skywalk Vivid is the newest, neon-esque moment that has popped up alongside Vivid, with the Sydney Tower Eye offering an hour-long walk for you around the Tower Eye, and access to their observation deck, with it all happening a nifty 268 metres up in the air. This experience includes light-up bracelets and glowing accessories, as well as a free photoshoot of you and your nearest and dearest in your glad rags above the city. You will be guided by a tour instructor who will point out all our most beloved (and illuminated) landmarks, whilst also regaling you with niche historical tales of Sydneytown as you stare down at it in all it’s glowing, Vivid splendour.

This nighttime activity will set you back $100 per person, and will be happening across four Saturday nights on May 28, June 4, June 11, and June 18. Be warned, tickets are pretty limited, and there are only two walking time slots per night up for grabs, at either 6pm or 7pm.

If radical heights and glowing lights are your thing, don’t delay and click here to fix yourself up now.