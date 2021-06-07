Where to go ice skating in Sydney

Get your skates on and head to these ice rinks for a glide

Practice lacing your skates, because a cold breeze is brewing and requests to dress up as characters from Frozen on Sydney’s ice rinks are on the rise. Some of our favourite icy pop-ups are back in town after taking a hiatus last winter, and permanent rinks have also frosted back up for eager skaters.

Make sure you check-in and double-check the rink's current rules before racing on down in your bedazzled unitard. That said, there's icy fun in Sydney for the whole family to practice their ice skating twirls, double axles and graceful tumbles.

After you've slipped off your skates, you can warm up at one of Sydney's best pubs with a fireplace.