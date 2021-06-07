Where to go ice skating in Sydney
Get your skates on and head to these ice rinks for a glide
Practice lacing your skates, because a cold breeze is brewing and requests to dress up as characters from Frozen on Sydney’s ice rinks are on the rise. Some of our favourite icy pop-ups are back in town after taking a hiatus last winter, and permanent rinks have also frosted back up for eager skaters.
Make sure you check-in and double-check the rink's current rules before racing on down in your bedazzled unitard. That said, there's icy fun in Sydney for the whole family to practice their ice skating twirls, double axles and graceful tumbles.
After you've slipped off your skates, you can warm up at one of Sydney's best pubs with a fireplace.
Pop-up winter wonderlands
Darling Harbour Winter Festival
You can book in for a session at the Ice Skating Rink popping up at the ICC forecourt for this harbour festival from June 8-20. Pros can run on their own steam, and beginners can take classes. In the evenings, sit back and enjoy an ice show that lights up the waterfront location. For those with accessibility needs, a Silent Hour, run in conjunction with Autism Australia, will be run without music and disabled patrons and their carers will be able to access the rink for free (9-9.45am on Thursdays June 10 and 17).
Bondi Festival
Sydney's most iconic beach will transform into a winter wonderland of arts, culture and plain ol' good times for two weeks from July 25 to June 11 – and this includes an ice skating rink right by the sand, as well as a Ferris wheel. The rink with arguably the best view in town is open to all every day of the fest, from 10am to 9pm. You can get gliding (or stumbling) on the ice from $22 (adult).
Winter in the Domain
In addition to a rock-solid lineup of A-grade Aussie musical talent, an ice skating rink and rides are coming to the city's biggest greenspace (the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and Domain) from June 25 to July 18. There's four 45-minute sessions available to book throughout the day from noon to 4pm and sessions must be pre-booked online, not at the event, from $29 per person (adult). Plan ahead and you could get in a skating sesh and a hot choccy before settling in for an evening gig.
Permanent icy rinks
Macquarie Ice Rink
This man-made frozen lake has been delighting ice skaters in Sydney for more than 30 years. Plans to demolish the beloved rink to make way for a billion-dollar shopping centre refurb were scrapped a couple of years ago, so hopefully we’ll be getting another few decades of Friday night ice discos and cheap skating sessions for a $22 (adult) flat rate. There are special kids’ activities in the school holidays and a rink-side café to watch the gliding hordes.
Ice Zoo
Whether you can do an axel jump in your sleep or stick with clinging to the barrier, you can wear your skates down year round at Ice Zoo. They offer group skating classes that'll help thaw out icy beginners, they’ve got special sessions for toddlers, and cheap tickets for ice twirls on Thursdays and Mondays. Watch ice hockey games if you don’t want to take the icy plunge, or get grooving with the Saturday night DJ if you need music to move to. When you’re not shredding the ice, sip warming brews – and the boozy kind – at the licenced café.
Penrith Ice Palace
The wintery caretakers at the Ice Palace run a tight ship in the school term – there are daily public sessions mixed in with school sporting groups, a Friday night disco, plus broomball (which sounds like a much more relaxed, less fighty version of ice hockey). And there’s also the requisite hockey games to watch. Once the kids knock off for the holidays, the term-time schedule slows down for more happy gliding public skate sessions for all.
Liverpool Catholic Club Ice Rink
When the rink isn’t taken up by figure skating classes, ice hockey training or special skate training, keen skaters can take to the ice inside the LCC Sports Complex. There are freestyle sessions every day, plus ice skating training courses for all ages. Commiserate over your bruises and the best ice tumbles at the bistro, café or steakhouse, which are all located at the centre.
Canterbury Olympic Ice Rink
The magic combo of disco, hockey and freestyle skating is going strong at the Canterbury rink. There are open skate sessions every day and a regular Friday night disco which gets extra oomph in the school holidays, with lunchtime glide sessions running Monday to Friday as well. The hockey season runs year round, so you can take a spectator breather, and there’s a heated canteen for skating fuel. This is an accessible venue and also has a free public car park.
