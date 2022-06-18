Time Out says

With Vivid back making an illuminating return for 2022, allow us to shine a light on the return of Taronga Zoo’s own contribution to the after dark delights during the festival of light.

Wild Lights at Taronga Zoo is roaring back into action from May through to June. It’s an immersive and inspiring experience where guests can explore the zoo after dark on an illuminated night walk, all whilst connecting with wildlife and conservation.

You can discover animal lanterns that capture the likeness of 14 different species, from enchanting echidnas to a magnificent lion pride, as well as installations and light sculptures from the renowned Ample Projects Mini Beasts collection, including the breathtakingly beautiful Jellyfish Bloom. This year you can also see three never seen before, purpose-built inclusive installations contributed by Cushman & Wakefield.

This year there’s a strong focus on accessibility, as Wild Lights showcases a shared planet under the theme “Where Nature Shines”. Visitors will be transported around the world – to the jungles and savannahs of Africa, to the forests of Indonesia, the Australian outback, and a deep dive under the sea, with an array of oceanic inspired lanterns.

Wild Lights is an all-ages, Covid-safe, ticketed event that makes for the ultimate family night out or the perfect addition to any zoo visit or overnight stay at Taronga Zoo Sydney. The event runs from May 27 to June 18 from Wednesday to Sunday (as well as the public holiday on Monday June 13) with two timed sessions starting at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Allow about two hours. Tickets go on sale from Thursday March 24 and you can get yours here.

