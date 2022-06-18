Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wild Lights at Taronga Zoo

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Taronga Zoo, Mosman
  1. Koala lantern at Taronga with Harbour Bridge in background and dusk sky
    Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Children enjoying an interaction with the Gorilla light lanterns at Taronga Zoo, Vivid Sydney 2019.
    Photograph: Destination NSW/Daniel Boud
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Children admire a giant echidna lantern
    Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. A child plays amongst giant lion lanterns
    Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Children play outside the gates of Taronga Zoo as the building is illuminated with projections
    Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

During Vivid, you can explore Sydney’s most picturesque zoo after dark on an illuminated night walk

With Vivid back making an illuminating return for 2022, allow us to shine a light on the return of Taronga Zoo’s own contribution to the after dark delights during the festival of light. 

Wild Lights at Taronga Zoo is roaring back into action from May through to June. It’s an immersive and inspiring experience where guests can explore the zoo after dark on an illuminated night walk, all whilst connecting with wildlife and conservation. 

You can discover animal lanterns that capture the likeness of 14 different species, from enchanting echidnas to a magnificent lion pride, as well as installations and light sculptures from the renowned Ample Projects Mini Beasts collection, including the breathtakingly beautiful Jellyfish Bloom. This year you can also see three never seen before, purpose-built inclusive installations contributed by Cushman & Wakefield. 

This year there’s a strong focus on accessibility, as Wild Lights showcases a shared planet under the theme “Where Nature Shines”. Visitors will be transported around the world – to the jungles and savannahs of Africa, to the forests of Indonesia, the Australian outback, and a deep dive under the sea, with an array of oceanic inspired lanterns.

Wild Lights is an all-ages, Covid-safe, ticketed event that makes for the ultimate family night out or the perfect addition to any zoo visit or overnight stay at Taronga Zoo Sydney. The event runs from May 27 to June 18 from Wednesday to Sunday (as well as the public holiday on Monday June 13) with two timed sessions starting at 5.30pm and 7.30pm. Allow about two hours. Tickets go on sale from Thursday March 24 and you can get yours here.

Think you’re over Vivid? Here are 10 reasons why this year’s fest will change your mind.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Taronga Zoo
1 Bradleys Head Rd
Mosman
Sydney
2088
Contact:
taronga.org.au/sydney-zoo
02 9969 2777
Price:
$26.95
Opening hours:
Daily (summer) 9am-5pm; daily (winter) 9.30am-4.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.