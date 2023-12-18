Even the most inexperienced landlubber can take to the water in these easy-to-use electric boats

You can catch one of these cute-as-a-button GoBoat boats from Cabarita Point in Sydney's west to enjoy a gentle jaunt up the Parramatta River. These German-made vessels are not built for speed, but rather to make taking to the water a doddle even for the most ardent landlubber, with safety briefings and equipment included as standard on every booking.

Since these boats are constructed of reclaimed timber and recycled PET drinks bottles, and are powered by electric, zero-emission engines, you can enjoy your day out with a clear conscience.

Each boat can hold up to eight people, making boat hire extremely affordable. Simply bring along a picnic basket and fully stocked chilly bin, and you’re winning the summer like a boss.

Make your booking via the GoBoat website.

Make the most of Sydney's Big Blue beauty with these top ways to experience Sydney Harbour.