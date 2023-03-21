Sydney
The courtyard at Customs House
Customs House
A harbour city two hours north of Sydney, Newcastle is Australia's second oldest city and known for its surf beaches and industrial heritage. 

Around Newcastle
Newcastle
2300

Newcastle Food Month

Newcastle’s epic month-long food and drink event, Newcastle Food Month, is returning this year, kicking off on April 1. A true celebration of the chefs, farmers and passionate producers of the region, this year’s festival is set to be the best one yet. Road trip, here we come. Throughout the month, the coastal town will transform into a buzzing and vibrant food lovers’ paradise, with 30 jam-packed days of culinary events, boutique dinners, fun entertainment and loads more. More than 100 venues including local chefs, eateries and producers are on board to be a part of the annual foodie festival, which is broken up into three elements, or ‘three courses’: feature events, 'Plate Date', and the headline signature event, Le Dîner en Blanc. The feature events span everything from chef masterclasses to pop-up restaurants, live music, wine tastings and street food markets. Plate Date is where Newcastle’s restaurants, eateries and bars put their best foot forward, offering an ace deal for breakfast, lunch or dinner – you can snag a meal and a drink for just $25. Plate Date is a great way to check out your bucket-list restaurants, discover new gems, and revisit old faithfuls, all while doing a food tour of Newcastle. Last but not least, Newcastle Food Month’s signature event is Le Dîner en Blanc, a special dinner with an all-white dress code and a secret location. Some of the highlights from the program include a six-course tasting menu at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club; a Good Friday s

