Every resident of NSW will be getting a $50 voucher to spend on a staycation in the state

It's the latest in a string of stimulus vouchers, pitched at coaxing the people of NSW (and their wallets) out of their houses and back into the economy. A new $50 accommodation voucher, similar to the Dine and Discover vouchers, will be available to every resident of the state aged over 18 as of February 21. However, unlike its Dine and Discover counterparts, the Stay NSW accommodation vouchers can be pooled, so you and your significant other or group of mates can all chip in on an overnight stay somewhere in the state.

The $250-million dollar Stay NSW initiative will be rolled out in stages over the coming weeks, with every adult in the state gaining access to their $50 vouchers by March 3. A small-scale pilot for the scheme was rolled out in the City of Sydney throughout January, and due to its success, everyone across the state will now have the chance to save a fistful of dollars on their next staycation. Like Dine and Discover, only participating businesses will be accepting the vouchers, which will be valid until October 9, 2022.

You can apply for your voucher via the Service NSW mobile app or via the Service NSW website.

