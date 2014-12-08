Sydney
Four Seasons Hotel

  • The Rocks
  1. A woman in a bath looking out a window that looks out onto the Sydney Opera House.
    Photography: Supplied | Geoff Lung Photography | Four Seasons Hotel Sydney
  2. A hotel room with views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.
    Photography: Supplied | Geoff Lung | Four Seasons Hotel Sydney
  3. Kids running around a hotel room that has a little cubby house tent.
    Photography: Supplied | Gabriella Lizzo | Four Seasons Hotel Sydney
The former Regent Hotel (some taxi drivers still know it by that name) was bought by Canadian chain Four Seasons in the early 1990s and since then has been quietly delivering an extremely high level of service within very plush surroundings indeed, as evidenced by the fact that it was the official Olympic headquarters in 2000 and Olympic officials certainly don’t sleep rough.

All the rooms are spacious and have marble bathrooms; some overlook Walsh Bay, the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, while the rest have city views. The 32nd-floor Executive Club caters to high-flying business types with its corporate concierge, separate check-in and added goodies such as meetings facilities, complimentary refreshments and daily buffet breakfast.

Bar. Business centre. Concierge. Disabled-adapted rooms. Gym. Internet (high-speed/wireless pay terminal). Pool (outdoor). On-site restaurant (Mode Kitchen & Bar) and bar (Grain Bar). Room service. Spa. TV (cable). Credit AmEx, DC, MC, V.

Address:

Address:
199 George St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 9250 3100
