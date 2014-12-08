Four Seasons Hotel

Time Out says

The former Regent Hotel (some taxi drivers still know it by that name) was bought by Canadian chain Four Seasons in the early 1990s and since then has been quietly delivering an extremely high level of service within very plush surroundings indeed, as evidenced by the fact that it was the official Olympic headquarters in 2000 and Olympic officials certainly don’t sleep rough.

All the rooms are spacious and have marble bathrooms; some overlook Walsh Bay, the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, while the rest have city views. The 32nd-floor Executive Club caters to high-flying business types with its corporate concierge, separate check-in and added goodies such as meetings facilities, complimentary refreshments and daily buffet breakfast.

Bar. Business centre. Concierge. Disabled-adapted rooms. Gym. Internet (high-speed/wireless pay terminal). Pool (outdoor). On-site restaurant (Mode Kitchen & Bar) and bar (Grain Bar). Room service. Spa. TV (cable). Credit AmEx, DC, MC, V.