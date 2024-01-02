Time Out says

This Sydney bar has one of Australia's biggest whisky collections – and an award-winning drinks creator at the helm

If you have a taste for fine Scotch, elegant Japanese whiskies and American drams, Grain Bar – at the base of the Four Seasons hotel – is a Sydney go-to.

It’s a beautiful bar to spend an evening in. The warm timber finishes help counter the coolness of the huge glass windows that look out onto George Street; they keep the decorative fire burning brightly to cosy up blustery evenings by the harbour, and it’s very conveniently located for a pre or post-Opera House tipple.

Graze on the generous bowl of complimentary spiced snack mix while you contemplate the drinks menu. They don’t just have one of the largest selections of whisky in Australia – they also have an extensive cocktail menu. They take their drinks list very seriously, so it was a serious decision to recently appoint award-winning Beverage Manager Sarath Nair, who relocated to Sydney from his native India for the role.

Over there, Nair managed to nab accolades including No. 38 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, No. 2 on India’s 30 Best Bars 2022 list, and Best Cocktail Bar in the Times Food & Nightlife Awards 2022.

Nair is quite a personality (follow him over on Instagram), and he’s known for his experimental pairings of classic cocktail profiles and mixology techniques with local flavours. Which makes it nice timing that he’s now leading the team, considering Grain Bar has also recently launched – in partnership with local distillery Bondi Liquor Co – their own gin brand that heroes native Australian flavours.

The drinks here will whet your palette for somehing to eat – so of course Grain Bar also serves up delicious bar food. (Or you can pop over to the Four Season’s Mode Kitchen and Bar, next door).

The service at Grain tops off the classy experience – they provide friendly table service, so you don’t have to hang at a bar waiting. And their most popular cocktails are barrel-aged, which makes them quicker to pour. Perfect when you’re ready (read: desperate) for a knock-off drink.

Looking for fun stuff to do in Sydney? Here's our bucket-list guide to the city.