If you are into soft rolling hills, a vibrant vineyard, a resident Four Pines brewery, a smorgasbord of resident farm animals and good ol’ wholesome farm times? Throw in a sweet price and Hunter Valley wine country, and boy, this is the place for you.

Enter: Hunter Valley Resort, a family-owned property rife with glimmering fairy lights, chilled and happy revellers, and gentle mountain breezes. Located in Pokolbin in the Hunter Valley, just two hours from Sydney, this warm-hearted resort is a wholesome alternative to the plethora of bougee Hunter Valley locations that have sprung up across the region. Its casual atmosphere, plentiful Four Pines beer on tap, and family business mentality mean that most guests will feel right at home here after a long day of wine tastin’ and cheese guzzlin’. What’s better than that?

With a variety of rooms on offer for varying (and generally reasonable) prices, this resort is all about providing something specific for everyone, regardless of who you are. Whether you’re a group of gals keen on a weekend getaway, a loved-up couple in the mood for a private spa cottage, or a family keen on some low maintenance good times (we’re talkin’ segways, pony rides, a bunch of baby goats), this place has you covered. Sleep in a plush bed with white linens, enjoy big clean and basic rooms, plenty of outdoor seating, a big function centre, as well as a daily breakfast offerings, quality coffee and onsite horse riding, pool and wine tasting. The list goes on.

This resort is an excellent base for a Hunter Valley stay, with its cheap prices, affordable food and plentiful activities (all set within a beautiful rustic farm space) making it a great option for anyone looking to escape Sydney. Plus, for all those Sydneysiders who don’t have a car (and as such, can’t drive to the Hunter for said getaway) the resort provides a particularly cool option; The Wine Train.

If you book through the resort, they will book you an express train ticket from Sydney’s Central station to Singleton, where they will be there to pick you up (in their Mercedes, no less) and bring you to the resort, with them doing the exact same thing for you on the way home. For all those who don’t drive and still want to have an excellent time out of Sydney, this is a perfect (and cheap) solution that eliminates all the normal hassles of road trips.

So, if you’re in the mood for a lil’ trip up to the Hunter Valley, whether it be for a wedding, a function, a girls weekend or a family getaway, we recommend you think about heading here. Just be sure to go say hi to the goats.

