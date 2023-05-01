Sydney
Timeout

Lightning Ridge Bore Baths

  1. Thermal pool at sunset
    Photograph: Destination NSW
  2. Lightning Ridge Bore Baths at night
    Photograph: Destination NSW
Time Out says

These thermal pools light up Lightning Ridge

For many remote Australian communities, the pub is the local gathering point. In Lightning Ridge, however, folk get together for a dip. Located on the fringes of this opal mining town, these pleasant pools are considered to be some of the finest of the state’s naturally heated baths. Which makes the fact that they are both free to access and open 24 hours a day even more remarkable.

Percolating through the area’s unique geology (one of only a handful of places in the world where black opals can be found), the water in these bore baths takes almost two million years to reach the surface, fed by the aquifers of Artesian basin that feeds the majority of the hot springs in NSW. Once it bubbles up, it emerges at a blissful temperature of 40 degrees, rich in minerals and salts. A dip after dark is a particularly popular local pastime, so we suggest, when in Lightning Ridge, do as the Lightning Ridgians do. 

Keep perusing hot springs with our round-up of the best ones in NSW

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon

Details

Address:
Artesian Bore Baths
Pandora St
Lightning Ridge
2834
Contact:
View Website
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
24 hours
