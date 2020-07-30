The best hot springs to visit in NSW

From the Blue Mountains to Lightning Ridge, head to where the spring is king

The people of New South Wales are an outdoorsy bunch – and can you blame us? With our fantastic beaches, glorious national parks and stunning natural wonders, it’s no wonder we’re crazy for camping, kayaking, hiking and generally being out amongst all that nature.

Until the chillier months roll around, that is.

While, compared to a lot of countries on the higher latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere, NSW’s winters aren’t exactly what you’d call arctic, let’s just say, our tolerance for the cold isn’t famously high. Which is why the state’s naturally heated hot springs make for the perfect winter or autumn destinations, where you can stay blissfully warm in the great outdoors, regardless of how low the mercury dips.

The majority are quite a drive from Sydney, mostly in the state’s far north, so why not make them the focal point of a getaway? Now all you have to do is choose which of the best hot springs and bore baths in NSW to visit first.