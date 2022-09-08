Sydney
Pambula Beach

An aerial photo of Pambula Beach
Photograph: Supplied/Wanderer Festival
Surf, swim or take a walk along Pambula Beach along the Sapphire Coast

Boasting clear waters perfect for swiming or surfing, Pambula Beach is one of the Sapphire Coast's most pretty beaches. 

Avril Treasure

Address:
190 Pambula Beach Road
Pambula
2549

Wanderer Festival

  • Fairs and festivals

There’s a new kid in town, or should we say festival, and boy does it sound good. Wanderer Festival, a three-day celebration of music, arts and culture by the ocean is taking place on September 23-25 at Pambula Beach, an idyllic coastal town along the Sapphire Coast in New South Wales. And the festival is not holding back when it comes to its debut line-up, with Ziggy Alberts, Winston Surfshirt, DMA’s, Sarah Blasko, Curtis Harding, the Dandy Warhols, Wolfmother, Jack River, Isabella Manfredi, Confidence Man, Josh Pyke, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks, Didirri and more gracing the sea salt-sprayed stages. As well as music, expect to see comedy, circus, cabaret, theatre and workshops at the festival, too. Named after its deep-blue sparkling waters, the Sapphire Coast is located about halfway between Melbourne and Sydney, and three hours from Canberra – the perfect long weekend road trip destination. In terms of sleeping, there are dozens of campgrounds near Pambula Beach, with some – like Sapphire Valley Caravan Park and Tween Waters Holiday Park – offering special deals for festival-goers. And if a tent isn’t your jam, there’s accommodation available by the beach, in the hinterland or right in town. Single day tickets are available, as well as a three-day festival pass. Get your ticket to Wanderer Festival here – bring your swimmers and your surfboard.

