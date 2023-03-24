Sydney
The Fullerton

Courtesy: Booking.com
The Fullerton is a hotel in the heritage Sydney General Post Office building – as well as being able to stay, you can take tours of the old GPO

Here you get the best of both worlds – a sense of history married to some very contemporary design and deluxe service. Located in pedestrianised Martin Place, smack-dab in the middle of the CBD, the Fullerton is partly housed in what used to be the General Post Office, built in 1887.

Rooms in the heritage-listed building feature high ceilings and period details, while tower rooms have floor-to-ceiling city views and a more contemporary look (think stainless steel and pale wood).

There is a renowned spa and a spectacular atrium as well as a selection of restaurants and bars in the GPO building.

As well as being able to stay and eat at the Fullerton, you can also take a tour to discover the rich history of the former Sydney General Post Office building. Find out about the GPO Heritage Tour here.

Looking for a luxury stay? Here's our pick of the best luxury hotels in Sydney.

Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
1 Martin Place, between Pitt & George Streets
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
02 8223 1111
