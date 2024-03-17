Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Wombeyan Caves

  • Travel
  1. Wombeyan Caves
    Photograph: Supplied | R Brand | NSW National Parks
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Junction Cave
    Photograph: National Parks NSW
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Wombeyan Caves
    Photograph: Supplied | R Brand | NSW National Parks
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Wombeyan Caves
    Photograph: Supplied | D Parsons | NSW National Parks
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Geology doesn't get more showstopping than this

To the untrained eye, these caves are pretty spectacular, but to a geology nerd, they’re downright mind-blowing. Stalactites, stalagmites, flowstones, cave coral, helictites, stone shawls and subterranean lakes – it’s geological bingo down here, including some incredibly rare rock formations that are seldom seen by the general public. Most of the individual caves of this system can be accessed individually, but make sure Junction, Fig Tree and Wollondilly are part of your visit, as well as the Dennings Labyrinth, so long as you’re feeling adventurous and don’t mind a little claustrophobia. The Wombeyan Karst Conservation Reserve also has holiday cottages, campgrounds, and guided tours of both the caves and surrounding bushland, so this is an ideal destination for an outdoorsy weekender during the warmer months. 

As of 2024, there's also an accessible viewing platform, plus updated facilities including a visitors centre, kiosk and extensive parking.

Want more? 

Check out these incredible caves in NSW

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon

Details

Address:
Caves Track
Wombeyan Caves
2580
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.