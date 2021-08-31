You can book the Byron Bay retreat featured in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' on Airbnb

While our time out on the town has been sadly minimal lately, our hours spent streaming television shows have gone through the roof. We’re always stoked to tuck into any new shows set or made in Australia, which is one of the reasons we’re already hooked on the smash-hit Nine Perfect Strangers. Based on the bestselling book by Australian author Liane Moriarty, the series is currently being drip-fed to us on Amazon Prime Video and was produced by the same team that adapted Moriarty’s other huge novel Big Little Lies – both series are of course fronted by our Nicole Kidman.

From lingering shots of colourful smoothies being prepared, to glass-walled yoga huts and an infinity pool overlooking an expansive valley, this show is as visually stunning as it is eerie. But did you know that spending a weekend with the show’s biggest star is actually a possibility? And no, we’re not talking about Nicole Kidman sporting a Russian accent and floaty linen kaftans, Melissa McCarthy depicting a washed-up author or ‘straya’s own Asher Keddie at her best as a disgruntled wife. Tranquillum House, the retreat where we see the story’s nine stressed city dwellers converge, is actually a Byron Bay property that’s available for hire on Airbnb.

Photograph: Supplied/Amazon Prime Video

The breath-taking ten-bedroom ‘Soma’ luxury estate is the brainchild of technology entrepreneur Peter Ostick and acclaimed wellness and meditation practitioner Gary Gorrow. Tucked into the hills a casual ten-minute drive from the township of Byron and set on 22 acres of lush bamboo forest with thousands of varieties of plant species, the property has been designed as “the ultimate sanctuary away from civilisation, where guests can optimise health and wellness”. Features include a freshwater infinity pool, communal fire pit, a central dining area that seats 16 people and its very own geodesic yoga dome ideal for group practice.

Photograph: Airbnb/Romello Pereira

Round up your crew for a post-lockdown road trip and work on your best Byron Baes cosplay. This ten-bedroom property sleeps 16 people and goes for a cool $6,669.14 a night – or about $417 each if you divide the cost equally. You can check out the listing and available booking dates here.

This luxe retreat is right at home in the new look, post-Hemsworth Byron Bay of today. Far from the working-class community it once was, property prices have skyrocketed over the past couple of years making Byron overtake Sydney as Australia’s most expensive place to live. And as the ABC reports, this is driving local workers out of town.

Photograph: Airbnb/Romello Pereira

While the old school locals are moving out, a new generation is moving into the area thanks to Australia becoming a bit of a destination for the film industry. So if you’re looking for a post-lockdown getaway with a chance of a Hollywood encounter, this is the place to head.

