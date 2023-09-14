2 Tokyo pizzerias are in the 50 Top Pizza World list for 2023

Here’s proof that Tokyo has some of the world’s best Neapolitan pizzas, with two more pizzerias in the extended 51-100 ranking

If you're familiar with Tokyo's food scene, you’ll know that the city is home to some of the best pizzerias in the world. Following the announcement of Asia-Pacific's 50 Top Pizza earlier this year, the world ranking of 100 best pizzerias for 2023 has finally been announced.

In the 50 Top Pizza World 2023 list, there are two Tokyo pizzerias. Two more pizza restaurants in Tokyo are included in the expanded list of No 51-100. As a result, Tokyo has four pizzerias that are among the 100 best in the world.

The 50 Top Pizza online guide curates the world’s best Naples-style pizza with the help of inspectors around the globe. They judge restaurants anonymously on food quality, service, wine, décor and ambiance.

Photo: Mandarin Oriental Tokyo The Pizza Bar on 38th

The Pizza Bar on 38th at the Mandarin Oriental Tokyo ranks the highest out of all the Tokyo restaurants, coming in fourth this year, a big jump from last year’s 16th place ranking.

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima Pizzeria da Peppe Napoli Sta' Ca"

Following The Pizza Bar on 38th is Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli Sta’ Ca” at No 23, Pizza Strada at No 82, and Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi at No 88.

As for the coveted number one spot, the best pizzeria in the world this year is a tie between two restaurants in Italy: 10 Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples and Masanielli - Francesco Martucci in Caserta. Second place goes to New York’s Una Pizza Napoletana, followed by Barcelona’s Sartoria Panatieri in third.

For the full list of 50 Top Pizza 2023, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Here’s the official 2023 forecast for autumn leaves in Japan

All JR rail passes are increasing in price this October – the full list

Japan has two of the best ranked international airlines for 2023

Ghibli Park will have real-life Catbus shuttle by March 2024

Studio Ghibli finally releases images from its latest anime 'How Do You Live?'

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.