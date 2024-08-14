3 Japanese festivals happening in Tokyo this August 16-18 weekend

Tokyo may seem a tad quieter than usual this week, as many city folks travel back to their hometowns for Obon. A Buddhist tradition and one of Japan’s major holiday seasons, Obon is observed in mid-August, when families get together to commemorate their ancestors.

However, if you’re in Tokyo this weekend, there’s still plenty to do in the city. Here we have chosen three dance festivals that are tied to Obon customs: two Bon Odori (one in Shinjuku city centre and another in Yokohama by the bay) and an Awa Odori in the hip Shimokitazawa neighbourhood.

Photo: Shimokita Ichibangai

August 17-18

Granted, Shimokitazawa Ichibangai Awa Odori may seem like a minnow compared to Koenji’s version of the festival that takes place a couple of weeks later, but this Shimokitazawa soiree has a unique charm of its own.

Now into its 56th year, the Shimokitazawa Awa-Odori sees 21 dance teams passionately romp along the neighbourhood's main shopping streets in the evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, and dazzle the crowds with their special routines. Be sure to hang around afterwards, when the area is engulfed in a joyous party mood.

Photo: MasaPhoto/iStock

August 16-17

(UPDATE, August 15: Due to the approaching typhoon Ampil, the events on Friday August 16 are cancelled. Saturday August 17 is expected to proceed as planned. Check the event website for updates.)

Head straight to Rinko Park in Yokohama’s Minatomirai area for this annual Bon Odori festival by the sea. Festivities begin at 4.30pm on Friday and 3pm on Saturday, with special stage performances scheduled for both days.

If you're feeling peckish, check out the food trucks selling all kinds of festival grub from the area. Additionally, kids can partake in a variety of sporting games, including a basketball shooting game hosted by local basketball team Yokohama Excellence.

Photo: Kabukicho Shopping District Promotion Association

August 17

Kabukicho’s Bon Odori festival is taking over Cine City Square in front of Tokyu Kabukicho Tower. The event is led by Ageha Bijyo, a professor and expert in Japanese folk dance with involvement in some of the country's most prestigious folk dance associations and festivals.

There’s no need to feel intimidated if this is your first Bon Odori. Ageha will demonstrate step-by-step how to perform the Bon dance – and not just the classic Bon Odori moves but also a modernised version with pop songs as well. Japanese idol group Tokyo Otome Taiko will contribute to the festivities with a taiko drum performance.

There are two dance sessions, each lasting an hour. The first session at 6pm is dedicated to the traditional Bon Odori dance while the second one at 7pm offers a more contemporary approach.

For more things to do this weekend, see our curated list of events.

