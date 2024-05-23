4 outdoor food and drink events to check out in Tokyo this May 25-26 weekend

Now’s the time to bask in the cool spring air before summer rolls around and turns Tokyo into one giant furnace. With no rain forecast for the weekend – fingers crossed – the weather seems primed for some outdoor eating and drinking. And if that’s your idea of a good time, here are three food and drink events for you to choose from.

Two of them are held next to each other in Yoyogi Park: one more of a night market-themed festival while the other celebrates all the delicious flavours of Laos. They will both have live music and street performances to keep you entertained from day to night. For some festive drinking, Nakano Shiki no Mori Park is serving up a host of local and international craft beers. If you prefer something non-alcoholic, the Farmers Market at UNU in Aoyama is gathering over 70 roasters and cafés for its popular annual coffee festival.

So kanpai to a fun-filled weekend of eating and drinking!

Photo: Kisa Toyoshima

At the Tokyo Night Market, you can expect a variety of street food alongside live performances and art exhibitions, with DJs on deck to set the mood all day till 10pm. Held at Yoyogi Park’s Keyaki event space for five consecutive nights from May 22 to May 26, this outdoor fiesta features an impressive number of Shibuya-based spinners and artists including The Church bar DJs Da Yama, Yoshi Kanou and Kulage, who are set to play at Friday 7pm and Sunday 6pm.

Also on the roster are 20-plus performances by idol groups, rap artists and rock bands. You’ll find them at the stage on the Harajuku-end of the venue. Check the event Instagram for the programme schedule.

Photo: Buppha Wuttifery/Dreamstime An undated stock photo of larb, one of the Laotian dishes you'll find at the festival

The Laos Festival has been winning fans steadily over the years. The easy-going atmosphere plus an attractive array of food stands and handicraft stalls make it one of the more relaxed of Yoyogi Park's many colourful cultural celebrations.

You’ll be able to enjoy rare delicacies such as larb (meat salad), Lao sausages and Lao beer. Visitors can also expect a variety of stage appearances by the likes of Laotian rock artist Sack, Japanese funk band Tavasco, Yosakoi dancers, a high school dance group, and much more.

Photo: Farmers Market Association

Find a wide selection of coffee shops and roasters in one place at the Tokyo Coffee Festival. This is Japan’s biggest coffee event, as it features 70 stalls selling beans, snacks and accessories related to coffee. A good number of overseas coffee specialists are also participating, including Homeground Coffee Roasters from Singapore and Zuco Coffee Roasters from Hong Kong.

You can go around sampling different brews using the festival-exclusive, heat-resistant tasting glass, which you'll receive with the ¥2,500 starter set that includes four coins to redeem for coffee.

画像提供：株式会社東京クラフトビールマニア

This craft beer festival in Nakano brings together a large variety of ales, lagers, pilsners and more from over 35 breweries in Japan as well as abroad. There's no entry fee, so when you inevitably decide you want to have a glass, you can just get a beer for as low as ¥500.

With over 200 craft brews to choose from, you can compare the different styles of beer and find your favourite pint. To enhance the event’s cool spring vibes, the venue will be decorated with Japanese festive lanterns. There's even covered outdoor seating so that you can enjoy your drink with peace of mind, come rain or shine.

For more exciting things to do this weekend, including a traditional festival with mikoshi parade, check our list here.

