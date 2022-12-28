Japan named the top travel destination for Chinese New Year 2023

Osaka, Tokyo and Yamanashi have been ranked as the most popular destinations within Japan

With so many new openings, events and other happenings to check out in Japan right now, it’s no surprise that October’s border reopening was followed by a significant uptick of overseas visitors. It looks like this trend will continue in the new year, with Japan ranked as the favourite holiday spot for Chinese New Year 2023, which will fall on January 22.

The findings come from the travel agency Kkday, which noted that reservations for experiences in Japan were higher than reservations made on its site for other countries in Asia. The company also revealed the second and third most popular destinations for the lunar new year holidays, which are Thailand and South Korea respectively.

Photo: Bluekaizer/Dreamstime The Hogwarts Castle of Wizarding World at USJ Osaka

As for the places within Japan that tourists are most interested in visiting, Osaka is ranked first based on the number of people purchasing packages for attractions like Universal Studios Japan. Michelin star-studded Tokyo is next, with Kkday attributing the jump in restaurant reservations on its site to its multi-language services. Finally, Yamanashi came in at a close third – no doubt for its stunning views of Mt Fuji.

Planning on visiting Japan this season? Here are 12 of our personal favourite winter destinations.

