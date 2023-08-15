Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea to increase ticket prices from October 2023

Tickets for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will exceed ¥10,000 for the first time this October

Like most of the world, Japan has been hit with inflation over the last couple of years. After seeing price hikes for food, clothing and transport, many attractions in Japan are also starting to raise their ticket prices, including Tokyo Disney Resorts. So yes, expect a price increase for Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea tickets starting October 1 2023.

For the first time in the park's 40-year history, an adult ticket will soon cost more than ¥10,000 after the price revision. The largest price jump is for an adult single-day ticket at peak times, which will go up by ¥1,500 to ¥10,900.

Tokyo Disney Resorts has announced a six-tier price system that will go into effect from October 2023. One-day adult tickets will cost between ¥7,900 to ¥10,900 depending on factors like crowds, day of the week and holidays.

Here is a breakdown of the new prices for admissions from October 1:

Adult 1-day passport: ¥7,900-¥10,900

Junior 1-day passport (ages 12-17): ¥6,600-¥9,000

Current prices for admissions up until September 30:

Adult 1-day passport: ¥7,900-¥9,400

Junior 1-day passport (ages 12-17): ¥6,600-¥7,800

Prices for children between the ages of 4-11 will remain unchanged, with the one-day passport costing between ¥4,700 and ¥5,600.

You can check ticket prices for each day up to three months in advance on the Tokyo Disney Resort website.

