Thanksgiving is a quiet day to explore your favorite public park in Boston, but you can also get out of the city a bit to discover lovely walking and hiking trails. The Blue Hills Reservation sits just south of the MBTA Red Line and sports 125 miles of walkable terrain, plus a network of carriage roads and rocky trails for mountain biking. The view from the top of Great Blue Hill will put the beauty of late fall in New England on display for you in a major way. North of Boston, you’ll find Middlesex Fells, a sprawling public recreation area that spans 2,000-plus acres of hiking trails, the Sheepfold dog park and Spot Pond, where fishing and boating can make for a tranquil fall afternoon. For incredible views of the Boston skyline, World’s End in Hingham is worth a visit. (Note, it’s slightly pricier to park there on a holiday.) Walking through the sparse treescape of the rolling hills makes for a meditative fall afternoon. Looking for something a bit more casual? The Arnold Arboretum in Jamaica Plain is the perfect place to tour the changing colors of the trees.