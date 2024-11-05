Subscribe
Back Bay Fens Muddy River fall foliage ducks
Photograph: Shutterstock / panparinda
Photograph: Shutterstock / panparinda

How to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston

Plan your Thanksgiving in Boston—from finding the perfect wine for your feast to running a traditional Turkey Trot.

Jacqueline Cain
Edited by Jacqueline Cain
Editor, Time Out Boston
From help with the big meal to outdoor activities and ways to give back, these seasonal happenings help you savor Thanksgiving season. To eat day-of, check out our guide to Boston restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to the best restaurants in Boston

Time Out Market Boston

Time Out Market Boston

Time Out Market Boston
Photograph: Courtesy Time Out Market Boston

Thanksgiving is one of just two days a year that Time Out Market is closed (the other is Christmas), but the Fenway food hall has plenty of festivity going on throughout the month. With 14 distinct food options dishing up fall comfort food and more—including a brand-new Italian kitchen, POE-Lenta—Time Out Market also has seasonal cocktails and Friendsgiving specials going on this month. And just like on our website, showcasing the best of the city under one roof goes beyond food and drink with frequent events, like live DJs every weekend, a fall festival, pop-up holiday markets, a thankfulness themed drag brunch and more.

Things to do for Thanksgiving in Boston

1. Gve back to your city

Thanksgiving season is a perfect time to acknowledge what you have, and to find ways to give time and energy to others if you have it. Boston-area nonprofits and support organizations see an uptick in need as it gets colder and the year comes to an end. "Fall, and the upcoming holidays, represent abundance and community," says Shannon Fitzgerald, senior communications and outreach coordinator at FoodLink in Arlington. "The unfortunate reality is that not everyone has access to nourishing food." Organizations like FoodLink, Greater Boston Food Bank, and The Centre Food Hub have ongoing volunteer opportunities that are open to all who have time to share. Another great local organization to check out is GreenRoots, which combats food insecurity in Chelsea and East Boston. They have volunteer opportunities in their urban gardens and in teaching kitchens throughout the year.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106198209/image.jpg
Gene Buonaccorsi
 Contributor

2. Make your reservation (if you don't want to cook)

Make your reservation (if you don't want to cook)
Make your reservation (if you don't want to cook)
Photograph: Courtesy Bambara Kitchen & Bar

If you don't want to be responsible for the big meal, consider a quiet night out, care of Boston’s finest chefs. Many city hotels and select neighborhood restaurants are open on the holiday. Ranging from bar snacks to traditional Thanksgiving feasts—often prepared with a bit more flair than you might see in a home cooked meal—there are options for small and large parties ready to welcome you and yours. Bonus: There will be no dirty dishes for you to tackle after.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105974009/image.jpg
Tanya Edwards
 Contributor
3. Stock up at Formaggio Kitchen

  • Shopping
  • Specialist food and drink
  • Fresh Pond
Stock up at Formaggio Kitchen
Stock up at Formaggio Kitchen
Photograph: Sarah Bentivegna

Among the very best places to get ready to host a holiday is Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge, which has moved recently into a larger, easier-to-navigate store in Huron Village. It boasts the same unmatched selection of condiments, charcuterie—both made in-house and imported—confectionery and speciality ingredients that made Julia Child a devotee of the orginal location. Plus, this location has a butcher counter, deli, patisserie, prepared foods, specialty seafood selection and beer and wine. Formaggio Kitchen also has outposts in Boston's South End and outside Kendall Square in Cambridge.

4. Browse the Copley Square Farmers Market

  • Shopping
  • Markets and fairs
  • Back Bay
Browse the Copley Square Farmers Market
Browse the Copley Square Farmers Market
© Michael Ascanio Peguero

Its central location in the heart of Back Bay and the breadth of goods—everything from tomatoes to apples, breads to cheeses, and honey to pickles—makes the Copley Square Farmers Market the city's best. And it continues every Tuesday and Friday through Thanksgiving. There are around 30 stands, including fabulous bread, cultivated mushrooms, fresh flowers and plenty more produce.

5. Pick up a professional pie

Pick up a professional pie
Pick up a professional pie
Photograph: Pixabay

It's time to get your orders in for one of the best pies in Boston. And/or, support the seasonal fundraiser Pie in the Sky, which fuels Boston-based Community Servings' mission to provide wholesome food to folks dealing with chronic illness. More than 150 local chefs, bakers and restaurants prepare and donate pumpkin, apple and pecan pies that the public can purchase for $35 a pop. Now in its 31st year, the fundraiser enables Community Servings to provide tens of thousands of scratch-made, diet-specific meals to its clients throughout the year. If spending the night before Thanksgiving rolling out pie dough doesn’t tickle your fancy, snag one of theirs to bring to dinner instead. You'll select a pickup location and need to go get it on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

6. Or, try your own hand at making a pie

  • Things to do
  • Classes and workshops
Or, try your own hand at making a pie
Or, try your own hand at making a pie
Photograph: Courtesy Northern Spy

Northern Spy is a restaurant in Canton named for a variety of apple, situated on the site of a former copper mill owned by Paul Revere’s descendents. What better place to visit before the holidays in New England to shore up your baking skills?! Northern Spy pastry chef Marissa Rossi hosts a Thanksgiving apple pie class on Monday, Nov. 18, beginning at 5:30pm. From crafting a flaky crust to the spiced apple filling, Rossi will share tips and tricks and ensure attendees leave with confidence to impress this holiday season. Tickets are $70 and light snacks are included. Rossi also hosts a cookie-making workshop on December 16.

Buy ticket
8. Cruise around for lunch and landmarks

Cruise around for lunch and landmarks
Cruise around for lunch and landmarks
Photograph: Courtesy Boston Harbor City Cruises

A harbor cruise is truly an only-in-Boston way to spend Thanksgiving Day. City Cruises hosts a Thanksgiving lunch cruise out of the Seaport, with a full-service meal served in the climate-controlled cabin alongside sweeping views of local landmarks from the open-air decks and wide windows. Live DJ entertainment and a fully stocked cash bar make it a party. Make a reservation to guarentee a table for your crew.

9. Take a nice, long walk

Take a nice, long walk
Take a nice, long walk
Photograph: Erik Gehring courtesy Emerald Necklace Conservancy

Thanksgiving is a quiet day to explore your favorite public park in Boston, but you can also get out of the city a bit to discover lovely walking and hiking trails. The Blue Hills Reservation sits just south of the MBTA Red Line and sports 125 miles of walkable terrain, plus a network of carriage roads and rocky trails for mountain biking. The view from the top of Great Blue Hill will put the beauty of late fall in New England on display for you in a major way. North of Boston, you’ll find Middlesex Fells, a sprawling public recreation area that spans 2,000-plus acres of hiking trails, the Sheepfold dog park and Spot Pond, where fishing and boating can make for a tranquil fall afternoon. For incredible views of the Boston skyline, World’s End in Hingham is worth a visit. (Note, it’s slightly pricier to park there on a holiday.) Walking through the sparse treescape of the rolling hills makes for a meditative fall afternoon. Looking for something a bit more casual? The Arnold Arboretum in Jamaica Plain is the perfect place to tour the changing colors of the trees.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106198209/image.jpg
Gene Buonaccorsi
 Contributor

10. Park for free

Park for free
Park for free
Photograph: Shutterstock

Don’t worry about feeding the meters on Thanksgiving. While it may not take up all your holiday, knowing that parking in Boston is free on holidays should certainly add a little spring in your step. 

