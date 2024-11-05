Thanksgiving is one of just two days a year that Time Out Market is closed (the other is Christmas), but the Fenway food hall has plenty of festivity going on throughout the month. With 14 distinct food options dishing up fall comfort food and more—including a brand-new Italian kitchen, POE-Lenta—Time Out Market also has seasonal cocktails and Friendsgiving specials going on this month. And just like on our website, showcasing the best of the city under one roof goes beyond food and drink with frequent events, like live DJs every weekend, a fall festival, pop-up holiday markets, a thankfulness themed drag brunch and more.
From help with the big meal to outdoor activities and ways to give back, these seasonal happenings help you savor Thanksgiving season. To eat day-of, check out our guide to Boston restaurants open on Thanksgiving.
