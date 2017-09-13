ArcLight launches a boozy movie series featuring top Chicago bartenders’ favorite movies

What do your favorite Chicago bartenders queue up on Netflix after a long night behind the bar? You can find out at ArcLight Cinemas’ monthly film series Lights, Camera, Cocktails, kicking off on Wednesday, September 20. The Lincoln Park multiplex is hosting four unique events where Chicago’s best bartenders will screen their favorite movies and provide a cocktail menu that plays off the flick.

At each event, attendees will enjoy a pre-screening cocktail with the guest bartender at 6:30pm before grabbing a second drink and heading into the theater at 7pm. The night ends with a post-movie discussion over a third cocktail (boozy indeed).

The theater tapped some of the best names in the business: Harrison Ginsberg, who worked at The Dawson before leaving Chicago to work at The Dead Rabbit in New York; Disco’s Mony Bunni, a vet of Queen Mary Tavern, Boleo and Sable; The Whistler’s Julieta Campos; and Ben Schiller, the beverage director for The Fifty/50 Group (spot him at Apogee and Leviathan).

Tickets for the event are on sale at arclightcinemas.com for $35. Considering adult admission goes for $14.75 and you're getting three expertly crafted cocktails, this is a steal. Here's a quick look at the full schedule and what movie each bartender selected.

Wednesday, September 20: Sin City with Harrison Ginsberg (The Dead Rabbit)

Wednesday, October 18: American Werewolf in London with Mony Bunni (Disco)

Wednesday, November 15: Kill Bill Vol. 1 with Julieta Campos (The Whistler)

Wednesday, December 6: Casino Royale with Ben Schiller (Apogee and Leviathan)