Chef Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice shares his favorite Chicago spots

Abe Conlon, of Logan Square’s Fat Rice and its cocktail lounge, the Ladies’ Room, grew up in the kitchen at his grandmother’s hip and watching Julia Child and Emeril Lagasse on TV. Since then he’s become a world traveler, author and famed Chicago chef who serves spunky Macanese and Portuguese dishes inspired by his travels. He hasn’t stopped learning. “I opened Fat Rice so I could learn and grow and progress,” says Conlon. Where else does he draw inspiration these days? From all around Chicago.

Favorite new restaurant: “Giant: It’s unapologetic. They’re doing a lot of different styles of food there, and it comes together in an unpretentious and cohesive way: great classic technique presented in new ways.” He also recommends Momotaro for the omakase and fun cocktails.

On his radar: Elske—“I for sure need to check them out!”—and Bad Hunter: “I can't wait.”

Postshift drinking: You’ll find him at a number of Logan Square bars, but Conlon has a soft spot for Billy Sunday and any drink that Land & Sea Department’s Paul McGee pours (at Lost Lake, Cherry Circle Room and elsewhere).

Favorite neighborhood spot: Lula Cafe—not just for brunch. He tells us it has the best quesadillas in the world. “Anyone who doesn't think Lula is the best restaurant in the city is a fool!”

Down and dirty: Cafe Orchid for a home-style Turkish change of pace; Nha Hang Viet Nam (1032 W Argyle St) for fish broth pho; and Bai Cafe (3406 N Ashland Ave) for whatever borscht it has on that day.

Springtime beverage of choice: “Rosé all day!”

