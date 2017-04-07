Here are the Chicago patios that will be open for the unusually warm weekend

If you're anything like us, you've been checking your weather app for the last 48 hours and hoping that the weekend forecast is no mistake. With temps topping out at a predicted 75 degrees, it's time to dust off your best sleeveless apparel and do what Chicagoans do best when the sun comes out: find the nearest patio and order pitchers of margaritas. We rounded up the bars and restaurants that will open their patios for the unusually warm weekend weather (if the weather cooperates, of course). Don't forget the sunscreen!

Big Star: The Wicker Park mainstay is the place to go for platters of tasty tacos, guac, beer and endless margaritas. Word to the wise: Prepare to wait or get there early if you want to nab a table.

BIN 36: An airy outdoor oasis at a wine bar? Sure, we're down. Enjoy wines by the glass or bottle along with cheese and charcuterie at this West Loop spot.

Commonwealth Tavern: This small dog-friendly patio in Roscoe Village is best for beers or brunch (or both) with a few friends.

The Duck Inn: Saddle up at this Bridgeport hangout and keep the bar snacks coming.

Floriole Cafe & Bakery: Nosh on pastries, sandwiches and salads at this sweet-as-can-be cafe in Lincoln Park.

GreenRiver: For a posh afternoon in the sun, look no further than this Streeterville rooftop in the sky.

Imperial Lamian: This River North patio is making its debut on Sunday. Order brunch favorites like xiao long bao dumplings, dim sum and an Imperial Bloody Mary with a side of sunshine.

Mezcaleria Las Flores: Lean back and sip insanely fresh mezcal cocktails at this Logan Square bar. And when hunger strikes, head next door to Johnny's Grill to refuel.

Mott St: This West Town restaurant is home to a backyard patio like no other. Twinkly lights, a spiffy neon sign, chicken wings and excellent seasonal cocktails are all you need to know.

Parson's Chicken and Fish: If you don't have a negroni slushy in hand by the time Sunday night rolls around, did you even get out this weekend?

PR Italian Bistro: An extensive beer list and saucy carbs are on deck at this Wrigleyville gem.

Ramen-san: Slurping ramen in this weather might feel strange, but the River North spot also offers a killer (and cool) cocktail list, chilled apps and desserts for patio hangs.

Saint Lou's Assembly: Consider this backyard patio a hidden oasis in the West Loop. It doesn't hurt that they've got some top-notch cocktailing happening, either.

