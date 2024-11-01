Subscribe
The best Vietnamese restaurants in Chicago for pho, banh mi and more

Enjoy pork-stuffed banh mi, steaming bowls of pho and other Southeast Asian delicacies on Argyle Street and beyond.

Jeffy Mai
Written by Time Out contributors & Jeffy Mai
When the craving for Vietnamese food hits, you’ve got plenty of options in Chicago. Most locals are familiar with West Argyle Street Historic District, the city’s mecca for Southeast Asian cuisine, but it’s not the only area to find terrific sandwiches and noodle soups. Places like HaiSous and Sochi Saigonese Kitchen offer refined and elevated spins on authentic dishes, and are among the finest restaurants in the city. If you’re looking for something a little more traditional, reliable mainstays Nhu Lan and Nha Hang are sure to hit the spot. You’ll find banh mi stuffed with pork and pickled veggies, rich pho teeming with beef, crispy banh xeo and much more. And they're also some of the best cheap eats in town. Whatever you’re in the mood for, Chicago’s best Vietnamese restaurants have you covered.

Top Vietnamese restaurants in Chicago

1. HaiSous

  • Vietnamese
  • Lower West Side
  • price 2 of 4
HaiSous
HaiSous
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas for Time Out

Chef Thai Dang and his wife Danielle write a love letter to Vietnam at their acclaimed Pilsen restaurant. Even if you’re familiar with the flavors of Southeast Asia, Dang will surprise you with his deft execution. Papaya salad bursts with herbaceous notes; jumbo chicken wings are double fried and coated in a caramelized fish sauce; and whole fried fluke is a beautiful marriage of crackly skin and silky white flesh. Those with large groups can opt for the family-style tasting menu for a guided dining experience.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105925010/image.jpg
Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
2. Le Colonial

  • Vietnamese
  • Streeterville
  • price 2 of 4
Le Colonial
Le Colonial
Photograph: Courtesy Le Colonial

There’s no other Vietnamese joint in the city with a room quite as pleasant, sophisticated or styled as the dining room here. Dishes gain from French-colonial-Vietnam flair, meaning seafood dumpling soup and roasted half duck are kicked up a notch with additions like tamarind dipping sauce. Regulars rely on house favorites like sesame beef ravioli and juicy chicken curry. They also know to head upstairs to the dim, sexy lounge for an after-dinner drink.

3. Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

  • Vietnamese
  • Lake View
  • price 2 of 4
Sochi Saigonese Kitchen
Sochi Saigonese Kitchen
Photograph: Courtesy Sochi Saigonese Kitchen

Husband-and-wife duo Chinh Pham and Son Do opened this Lakeview restaurant in 2021 to introduce locals to the flavors of Ho Chi Minh City. Though they’re first-time restaurant owners, you wouldn’t know it by how smoothly run and refined everything is. Grilled pork salad bursts with texture while hefty egg rolls are stuffed with ground pork, shrimp and veggies and wrapped in imported Vietnamese rice paper. Even the pho is extraordinary—simmered for 10 hours and loaded with beef, noodles and herbs. A trip to Sochi wouldn't be complete without at least trying the Slap Yo Mama crab fried rice. And the bright and sleek space is suitable for both a casual date night or a celebratory dinner.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105925010/image.jpg
Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago

4. Ocean Grill & Bar

  • Vietnamese
  • Lower West Side
  • price 2 of 4
Ocean Grill & Bar
Ocean Grill & Bar
Photograph: Courtesy Ocean Grill & Bar

Go beyond Vietnamese staples like pho, bun and banh mi at Chinatown’s Ocean Grill & Bar, which offers all of those favorites plus a wide selection of seafood dishes you won’t find elsewhere in the city. Crack into lobster stir fried with glass noodles, fresh oysters grilled with scallion oil and steamed clams in tasty tom yum sauce. The dishes are all affordable, making it easy to try a few new things.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106026543/image.jpg
Samantha Nelson
5. Nhu Lan Bakery

  • Bakeries
  • Lincoln Square
  • price 1 of 4
Nhu Lan Bakery
Nhu Lan Bakery
Photograph: Zach Long for Time Out

The bread at this popular banh mi shop is what sets it apart from the competition. Freshly baked each day, crusty baguettes are the perfect vessel for fillings such as lemongrass chicken, roast pork and sugarcane shrimp. We’re fans of the house special, though. It’s a traditional combination of pate, head cheese, ham and pork roll alongside a mix of veggies and herbs. If that’s not enough, pick up a package of spring rolls or barbecued meats for a hearty meal.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105925010/image.jpg
Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago

6. Pho Nam Lua

  • Vietnamese
  • North Park
  • price 2 of 4
Pho Nam Lua
Pho Nam Lua
Photograph: Jeffy Mai for Time Out

Because of the high concentration of Vietnamese restaurants in Uptown, it’s understandable if you thought the city’s best pho was found on Argyle Street. In actuality, it’s served at this low-key kitchen on the far North Side. Upon entering, you’ll spot tons of Vietnamese expats in the dining room—a sure sign you’re in the right place. The signature dish stars a complex and fragrant broth teeming with slices of beef, meatballs, tripe, oxtail and more. You can garnish your bowl with some herbs or dial up the spice with jalapenos.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105925010/image.jpg
Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
7. Pasteur

  • Vietnamese
  • Edgewater
  • price 2 of 4

Arguments for getting your Vietnamese fix here instead of on Argyle: (1) The space is stunning, with chandeliers that look like atoms, dark leather banquettes and tropical plants evoking a French-colonized Vietnam. (2) When you’re served the banh xeo, the friendly waiter will explain not only how to eat it, but its history. (3) That banh xeo is incredible. (4) The ca hong dam nuoc mam (whole red snapper) is so tender, so lightly fried, so flaky, you’ll pick at the bones like an alley cat. (5) The prices are reasonable. (6) There’s booze.

8. Phodega

  • Vietnamese
  • Wicker Park
  • price 1 of 4
Phodega
Phodega
Photograph: Jeffy Mai for Time Out

Part restaurant and part corner store, Phodega is a wholly unique concept in West Town on Division Avenue. Swing by for a hot bowl of pho—there are beef, chicken and vegan versions—or a plate of Hainanese chicken rice. Owners Nathan Hoops and Anthony Ngo also think outside the box to create items like pho-style fries and an Italian beef-inspired Viet dip sandwich. On your way out, grab a couple of Asian snacks for the road.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105925010/image.jpg
Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
9. Nha Hang Viet Nam

  • Vietnamese
  • Uptown
  • price 1 of 4
Nha Hang Viet Nam
Nha Hang Viet Nam
Photograph: Jeffy Mai for Time Out

Pho and banh mi are both Vietnamese staples, and for good reason, but you can take a deeper dive into the cuisine of Vietnam at this no-frills spot. Home-style cooking drives the menu, which features dishes like crabmeat and noodle soup and vermicelli noodles served with a protein and funky fish sauce.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105925010/image.jpg
Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago

10. Pho Viet

  • Vietnamese
  • Uptown

This sprawling restaurant on Broadway churns out solid staples like bánh xèo, lemongrass beef spring rolls and tasty rice cakes (bánh uớt). Feeling the season's cold temps? Give the various congees a try—they're sure to warm you up. Keep an eye out for Pho Viet's frequent events, including DJ sets and dance lessons. 

11. Pho 777

  • Vietnamese
  • Uptown
  • price 1 of 4
Pho 777
Pho 777
Photograph: Brendan Lekan

The main event at this Vietnamese hole-in-the-wall is, as the name would suggest, the steaming bowls of pho—the perfect elixir on a cold Chicago day. When bleak weather subsides, switch gears with something bright and springy, like the citrus-kissed beef salad piled with crunchy bits of peanuts, fresh mint and green chilies that add just the right amount of heat.

12. Hai Yen Restaurant

  • Vietnamese
  • Uptown
  • price 1 of 4
Hai Yen Restaurant
Hai Yen Restaurant
Photograph: Erica Gannett

Come hungry to Hai Yen because you’re in for a meaty feast. Start with bò lá lốt, beef-and-pork sausages wrapped in betel leaves and grilled. Then get ready for beef prepared five different ways with the bò 5 món. It includes a cold beef salad, sliced beef cooked in a broth of sweet vinegar, and lemongrass grilled beef eaten in rice paper wraps. A loosening of your belt may be required afterwards.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105925010/image.jpg
Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago
13. Cafe Hoang

  • Pan-Asian
  • Uptown

When you’re feeling a little chilly or under the weather, there’s no better remedy than a warm bowl of bún bò huế. And you’ll find no better version in Chicago than the one at Cafe Hoang. The aromatic spicy beef noodle soup is full of rice noodles, thin slices of beef, pork knuckle and blood sausage. Lemongrass, chili oil and fermented shrimp paste are added to pump up the flavors of the broth.

https://media.timeout.com/images/105925010/image.jpg
Jeffy Mai
 Editor, Time Out Chicago

14. Ba Le Sandwiches

  • Vietnamese
  • Uptown
  • price 1 of 4
Ba Le Sandwiches
Ba Le Sandwiches
Photograph: Jeff Catt

When the French invaded Vietnam, baguettes crossed cultures, and one of the finest results of this is the banh mi sandwich. They’re plentiful in this area, but this bakery creates most of the bread restaurants use, so go try the source, a cute and colorful counter-service spot with stimulation galore. Jump in line for the barbecue pork or the Ba Le special, which piles housemade pâté, headcheese and pork onto a baguette with tangy carrot and daikon slivers, cilantro and jalapeño. Grab a Vietnamese iced coffee for an interesting ending.

15. LC Pho

  • Vietnamese
  • Lincoln Square

Another strong submission into the running for the city's best pho, this celestially-designed spot in Lincoln Square is serving up Vietnamese staples. Refreshing spring rolls, marinated grilled pork, and, of course, pho. LC Pho's broth is on the sweeter side if that's what you're into, but the steaming soup is the perfect dish for a weekend recuperation, midweek pick-me-up or just something to get you through the colder months. 

16. Saigon Sisters

  • Vietnamese
  • West Loop
  • price 2 of 4
Saigon Sisters
Saigon Sisters
Photograph: Courtesy Saigon Sisters

Whereas Mary Nguyen Aregoni and Theresa Nguyen stick mostly to banh mi sandwiches at their French Market stand, here, at the slick little eatery they opened around the block, they’ve gone upscale. A plate of delicious (if sweet) baos is a good place to start; bún chả is a traditional and delicious second course; and you can end with a fried bao with seasonal jam or a macaron.

