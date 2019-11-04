The best music to catch in Croatia this November
From world-class ballet and opera to outsider rock, techno and the cream of contemporary jazz, November is a brilliant time for music in Croatia
As the Indian summer fades from memory, it's time to head indoors. Autumn and winter are the time that Croatia's music scene really comes alive, with all students back in their university towns and cities and everyone returned from holiday. You're much more likely to see international touring bands and DJs visit Croatia in this period and with Rijeka's cultural calendar picking up pace in preparation for its European Capital of Culture year in 2020, it's not only Zagreb that has world-class entertainment this month.
Tosca
The second of Giacomo Puccini's classic operas to be performed this season at The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka. Set in a turbulent Rome of 1800, the ruling Kingdom of Naples's control of the city is seriously threatened by Napoleon's invasion of Italy. Premiered in the same city during a time of civil unrest, the brutal and gruesome depictions of torture, murder and suicide within the opera chimed with the public of the time and, along with some of Puccini's best-loved arias, ensured that the critically-panned opera became one of the world's most frequently performed ever since.
Mimika Orchestra
Mimika Orchestra are an extensive ensemble of expert Zagreb-based musicians who combine jazz and classical influences with Balkan folklore. They are an astonishing band in the live arena and present a unique sound that you could not find anywhere else in the world. Their latest album, the fascinating and accomplished 'Divinities Of The Earth And The Waters' is their third and was released in 2018 to justly rave reviews.
Imogen Recordings: Five Years Anniversary
Imogen Recordings is a disco and house label run by Zagreb-based DJs Antonio Zuza and Ilija Rudman. Since 2015, the label has released music from contributors including Rudman, legendary Chicago house vocalist Robert Owens, Metro Area's Darshan Jesrani and Italian deep house original, Don Carlos. Their tenure as a label has been accompanied by some great intimate club nights in their home city, often using venues that are far from the imagination and reach of other promoters, including nights with guests like Ashley Beedle, Charles Webster and Fred Everything. They also use their own pristine soundsystem at the nights. For their fifth anniversary, they're holding a weekend birthday party at Super Super. On Friday November 8th, a veteran of Detroit's pivotal Music Institue and boss of NDATL Recordings, Kai Alcé rejoins the team, while on Saturday November 9th it's the turn of DJ Garth (pictured) of Grayhound Recordings and wild San Francisco parties fame who is making his Croatian debut on the occasion. Their next party, in December, will feature Compost label head Rainer Truby.
The Tiger Lillies
The Tiger Lillies are a unique British music combo who are heavily influenced by Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s masterpiece 'The Threepenny Opera' and the wild, pre-war cabaret scene of Berlin. Bringing to mind popular TV series Peaky Blinders, they explore the dark underbelly of historic Britain's inner city streets, a landscape of pimps, prostitutes, conmen, murderers and thieves. A timeless soundtrack which takes inspiration from gypsy music, circus sounds, French chanson and songs from the British music hall era accompany the dark themes. The band have previously been nominated for a Grammy. This highly theatrical date in Rijeka is their only gig in Croatia this year and they appear here as part of their thirteenth anniversary tour.
Mick Harvey & J.P. Shilo with Steve Shelley & Glenn Lewis
For anyone with an interest in outsider music or alternative rock, this concert is simply a must. Australian multi-instrumentalist Mick Harvey has been a vital contributor to alternative rock since the mid-'70s, when he was a founding member of legendary bad boys The Birthday Party, alongside Nick Cave. Harvey followed his friend into later band, The Bad Seeds and stayed for 22 years, departing in 2009 to end what had been a 36 year long collaboration. In later years, Mick Harvey's other great collaboration has been with English artist PJ Harvey (no relation). He appeared as a musician on her 'To Bring You My Love' (1995), 'Is This Desire?' (1998) and 'The Hope Six Demolition Project' (2015) albums and he played on and co-produced her 'Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea' (2000) and 'Let England Shake' (2011) albums. He has also toured extensively as a member of PJ Harvey's stunning live band. Having released several solo albums, including 'The Fall And Rise Of Edgar Bourchier And The Horrors Of War' (2018), this concert sees him present a double-header containing two seperate sections. One will see a performance by close collaborator J.P. Shilo (Hungry Ghosts / Rowland S. Howard / The Blackeyed Susans) while the other section of the show will see Harvey draw from his solo material. Joining the pair on stage will be Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley and Glenn Lewis (Cambodian Space Project) on bass.
Brit Floyd
Highly acclaimed UK-based Pink Floyd tribute act celebrates 40 years of the Floyd's most famous concept album 'The Wall' by performing the rock opera in its entirety. A semi-autobiographical rock opera by founding Pink Floyd member Roger Waters, The Wall is one of the biggest selling albums of all time and explores at times harrowing themes such as self-imposed isolation, bullying, mental illness and even fascism, albeit viewed through the eyes of a rather precious and privileged global rock star. Though under-credited, a large amount of the album's success and longevity should be attributed to its producer, Bob Ezrin, who also worked extensively with Alice Cooper and produced Croatian duo 2Cellos 2013 album 'In2ition'. The show will feature impressive production and will also feature classic Floyd songs from albums like 'Wish You Were Here' and 'Dark Side of the Moon'.
Annihilator
Formed in 1984 and still fronted by founding guitarist (and now vocalist) Jeff Waters, Annihilator are one of Canada's biggest ever metal bands and the biggest from within the thrash sub-genre. They have released sixteen studio albums to date with their seventeenth promised at some point in 2019, the band undertaking a huge European tour in winter in support of its promotion.
Victor Ruiz
Over the last decade, Brazilian born Victor Ruiz has become one of the top-flight DJs operating on the border between progressive house and techno. Now a resident of Berlin, he has collaborated with Deep Dish by appearing on the associated Yoshitoshi label and by remixing Dubfire. Elsewhere, he has remixed the likes of Moby, had his music released on Toolroom, Selador and Bedrock and crisscrossed the globe to play large scale rave events.
Jazz Time Rijeka
Launched in 1992, Jazz Time Rijeka is now recognised as one of Croatia's leading jazz events thanks to the high calibre of international players who visit. Jazz Time Rijeka does not only focus on established artists, it also provides a stage and encouragement to younger jazz musicians from Rijeka and the broader Kvarner region, as well as informing about the wider jazz scene around Croatia and the rest of the world.
La bohème
Loosely based on Henri Murger's novel,'Scènes de la vie de bohème', La bohème is a portrayal of young bohemians, their love affairs and lives within the streets and taverns of Paris's Latin Quarter during the 1840s. The opera shows us the meeting of lovers Rodolfo and Mimì within this world and, perhaps predictably considering the author, Puccini, the disastrous and distraught culmination of their relationship. This is the third of Puccini's most acclaimed operas to be presented in the new season at The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka.
Ólafur Arnalds
Icelandic multi-instrumentalist and producer Ólafur Arnalds is part of an established new wave of artists combining electronic music and its aesthetics with more traditional sounds usually found in classical music. Melding pianos and strings with loops, effects and beats he creates a sound that is as at home at the raver's afterparty as it is within a TV or movie soundtrack. He was brought to wider attention in 2007 / 2008 with the release of his debut album and a live support slot to Sigur Rós. Since then, he has collaborated with peers like Nils Frahm. This tour date features a uniquely wired string quartet, a live drummer/percussionist and Ólafur on piano, synthesizers and effects.
Zagreb Jazz Festival
Zagreb Jazz Festival and its partner events in Croatia have been welcoming legendary names from the world of jazz for the last decade and a half. The list of previous guests is simply staggering, including Archie Shepp, Ornette Coleman, Sonny Rollins, Wayne Shorter, Ron Carter, Chick Corea and Dee Dee Bridgewater. The event's 2019 edition similarly holds some extraordinary treats. Bassekou Kouyate is one of the world's leading players of the ngoni, a traditional lute used across western Africa. He has toured with Mali's greatest modern music stars including kora virtuoso Toumani Diabaté and with Ali Farka Toure on his final tour in 2005, after which he formed his own band, Ngoni Ba (pictured). They appear at Tvornica Kulture on November 17. Vijay Iyer is one of the most celebrated American musicians of the last decade, a pianist and composer who has already produced twenty-three albums covering remarkably diverse terrain, most recently for the legendary ECM label. He appears at Zagreb Music Academy on November 22 alongside friend, mentor and blues veteran Wadada Leo Smith, with whom he recorded the stunning 2016 album 'A Cosmic Rhythm With Each Stroke'Virtuoso jazz pianist and Harlem resident Aaron Diehl is a serial award winner, critics favourite, intriguing collaborator and part-time aircraft pilot. He appears with his trio at Zagreb Music Academy on November 24. The festival's final key performance, with the ethno-influenced Israeli-American bassist Omer Avital and band, a
Godspeed You! Black Emperor
Taking their name from a black and white Japanese biker documentary from 1976, this Canadian experimental rock and post-rock outfit are just about as big as you can get within such a leftfield area of music. Over the course of two and a half decades and despite a 10-year hiatus they have produced six full-length albums including 'Allelujah! Don't Bend! Ascend!' (2012), 'Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress' (2015) and 'Luciferian Towers' (2017) while watching their small cult of theatre audiences turn into throngs within fields at some of the world's leading music events. Their walls of noise are presented in concert before a backdrop of distressed and at times distressing images which are often political in nature. As well as the standard rock band instruments, the group famously utilise multiple tape loops, double bass and violin within their profound performances. This show will be the band's first performance in Croatia in over 15 years.
Tanzen: Kompakt
Club collective Tanzen can usually be found holding monthly nights at the Aquarius club, on Jarun lake, where they have their love of the German house and techno scene taken to levels of near obsession. In the past 12 months, they've played host to Berlin's Wagergate club, leading label Get Physical, the amazing Roman Flügel, the Tiefschwarz duo and pivotal tech house player Steve Bug and also his label, Poker Flat Recordings. Things head off in a more minimal house and techno direction at this next session as renowned German label Kompakt visit, with Cologne producer Jonathan Kaspar, UK-based DIY electronics freak Rex The Dog (pictured above in the Kompakt store in Cologne) and fast-rising new Kompakt associate Ańii. The last Tanzen of 2019 will be on December 20 with former Trouw resident Patrice Baumel.
Positive Concert
An annual HIV-awareness concert taking place over two nights, over the last decade and a half Positive Concert has become one of the most eagerly anticipated music events in Zagreb's autumn calendar. In more recent years the event has forgone international guests in preference of bringing the very best of the regional music scene to participate. 2019's edition treads the same path. Longstanding ska-punk combo Dubioza Kolektiv, Manntra, Mile Kekin from Hladno Pivo, former Haustor frontman Darko Rundek, the afro beat-infused Antenat, subtle Slavonians Krankšvester and Croatian hip hop legends Tram 11 appear this year. This is the event's 15th occurrence.
Carmen – Gala performance
One of the biggest hits of summer 2019 was the performance of Bizet's classic opera by HNK Rijeka's opera stars within the grand confines of Pula's amphitheatre. Mezzosoprano Ivana Srbljan and the rest of the stellar cast now return this showstopper to its rightful and similarly grand home for a gala performance. Expect a rapturous response for the returning heroes. One of the most popular and frequently performed operas in the classical canon, Carmen is a controversial and unflinching tale depicting the downfall of proletariat soldier Don José, whose life falls apart after he falls in love with the passionate gipsy Carmen.
Future Sound Of Zagreb 20th anniversary
One of the key annual clubbing events of the autumn/winter season, FSOZ has been reflecting the changing face of Zagreb's afterhours scene for two decades by shining a light on local talent and tastes. Occurring over two nights at Boogaloo, Friday's opening session sees longstanding locals Frajman, Toxic, Kiki, Mary and Damir Ludvig take charge with techno and house. Saturday night's session is a three-floored marathon which runs until midday on Sunday. Techno will rule the roost in the biggest room, with world-famous Spanish DJ Cristian Varela (pictured) acting as the international headliner. He will play between sets provided by leading local lights Insolate and Marko Nastic, while another room will play psy-trance. The third space offers a mixed musical bag, but notable locals Tom Bug, PEZNT, Felver, Pepi Jogarde, Herya, Bronski and Matya will ensure a high quality of sounds
Porto Morto
The last surviving group from those which first formed Zagreb music collective Jeboton, Porto Morto combine art rock, pop, electronica and elements of traditional Balkan musics into their sound. Their self-titled debut album scored highly in regional end-of-year charts when it emerged in 2017. Having been active on the live scene for several years before then, the arrival of this accomplished debut seemed to take forever. Thankfully, the release of their second album ‘Portofon’ came with a much shorter wait. Released in late March 2019, the album was preceded by the single ‘Kuća’, meaning house or home, their most accessible single to date, which was also accompanied by their best video to date (with views so far exceeding 20K). The debut contained more electronic sounds than their live audiences were perhaps expecting and this second continues the trend. But, there’s still a rock band identifiable underneath the studio experimentation, at times backed by the brass players that form part of their performance. In concert, the electronics are replaced by an extensive line-up who present their take on the songs, not simply airings of the recordings. And you’re likely to see more dancing these days as the band have deliberately tried to move in the direction of making music that they like to hear and enjoy, rather than merely the music they like to make. They’ve played headline dates in Belgrade, Zagreb and Novi Sad in support of their most recent release and appear here as guest
Guitar Wolf
Cult Japanese garage rock trio Guitar Wolf have been around since the mid-'90s and in that time have managed to knock out 15 albums, including 2019's 'LOVE & JETT'. They return to Zagreb after an absence of six years for an evening of fiery, punk-edged riffage of Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The 13th Floor Elevators, The Stooges and MC5 inspiration.
Mark Lanegan Band
Former Screaming Trees vocalist Mark Lanegan has rightly been identified as the greatest singer of the American grunge generation, his distinct baritone called upon for collaboration by some of rock music's coolest current characters such as PJ Harvey, Queens Of The Stone Age and others. Sometimes acoustic and folky, at others a ferocious rock performer, he has turned his hand to many musical styles including electronica (as part of the last Soulsavers album project). He is a prolific songwriter and performer, having released well over 30 albums and having circumnavigated the globe many times in order to play to fans. This date is in support of his 2019 'Somebody's Knocking' album, released on UK label Heavenly Recordings.
Madam Butterfly
Giacomo Antonio Domenico Michele Secondo Maria Puccini may only be classed as Italy's number two opera genius (behind Verdi), but he is responsible for writing no less than three of the world's most popular and successful operas. As such, it comes as little surprise to find the composer's best-loved works celebrated and performed in the new season at The Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka. Inspired by an American play based on a French semi-autobiographical novel, Madam Butterfly is an opera in three parts, telling the tragic tale of a marriage between an Americanserviceman and his young Japanese bride, Madam Butterfly. Departing shortly after the ceremony of what he regards as a marriage of convenience, serviceman Pinkerton is absent at and ignorant of the birth of his child. After an absence of three years, he returns. But, it is not at all the reconvening his innocent and devoted young wife had hoped for. It's all very emotional and, needless to say, ends very badly. Bring tissues.
Acid Arab
Combining techno, electro and acid house basslines with traditional, religious and folk melodies of North African and Middle Eastern inspiration, Acid Arab are a DJ and producer collective who are now stepping out onto the live stage. The group's founding duo, Hervé Caravalho and Guido Minisky, were a hit at last year's world cuisine and world music festival, Porto Etno, in Rijeka, but this will be their debut show in the Croatian capital. To date, they have released the 'Acid Arab Collections' compilation, the 'Djazirat El Maghreb EP' and' the debut artist album 'Musique de France', working with renowned vocalists and musicians such as Kenzi Bourras, Rizan Said, Sofiane Saidi and Rachid Taha. This appearance is in support of their second artist album 'Jdid', which displays a distinct influence of rai music, thanks to the now permanent inclusion of great Algerian keyboardist Kenzi Bourras in the band. The album is released on October 18.
Repetitor
Though they sing in Serbian, there's no missing the power, groove and emotional impact of Repetitor. Holding a hypnotizing and dangerous energy, their concerts have been enjoyed all across Europe. The music is raw and often aggressive, a back-to-basics rock n roll sound, distorted for the noise rock age. It has so far been heard across four albums. At times comparable to The White Stripes or The Black Keys, Repetitor nevertheless offer something wholly their own, capable of both Zeppelin-esque, monster heavy, blues riffs and mesmerising quiet sections that perhaps reference traditional Balkan musics.
Doris Dragović
Over a career spanning almost four decades, Doris Dragović has become one of Croatia's most famous and best-loved singers. Forever associated with the Dalmatian capital city of Split where she was born, she entered the limelight there in the early '80s as part of the group 'More'. She began her solo career in '86, representing Yugoslavia in the Eurovision Song Contest in the same year with 'Željo moja' (My Desire), which remains one of her most popular songs to this day. Covering material recorded from throughout her career, which has been documented on over 15 albums, this grand arena date in the Croatian capital is set to be the highlight of her annual activities.
Darko Rundek & Ekipa
Darko Rundek has been combining folk music elements from the Balkans and around the world with rock and pop music since the end of the 1970's. His first band, Haustor, were legends of the Yugoslav scene and are credited with recording the first reggae song in Serbo-Croatian. He has played concerts to thousands all around the region in various combos since then, his latest, Ekipa, being an extensive ensemble of largely young, Zagreb-based musicians. They will play not only their latest material, but also hits from throughout Rundek's long career.