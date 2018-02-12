Romantic restaurants in Zagreb

Though called an Italian restaurant in local tourist brochures, Mano is actually a high-end steakhouse fit to bring your best girl to for an anniversary dinner or the business associate you're trying to impress. A better description of Mano – 'hand' in Italian (as in 'hand-made') – would likely be a fusion tribute to the grill. Fine cuts are grilled on charcoal in a kitchen set behind glass so that patrons can watch the process. Order the Steak Mano or T-bone and the waiter will bring the cut of meat, marinated in rosemary, olive oil and Dijon mustard, to your table with a mini-grill so that you can cook the steak to your own specifications. Simple, sleek and modish wooden chairs and tables sit on tongue-and-groove floors under exposed brick. The wines – a long, international list – are in a glass room for your inspection. Reservations recommended.