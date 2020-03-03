The 38 best Dubrovnik restaurants

One of the fine-dining addresses that more than deserves its Michelin Guide-listed status, Restaurant Dubrovnik spoils you with attention right from the start, with a guest greeter at the bottom of the stairs, a maître d waiting for you at the top and a qualified sommelier available along with your waiter. Fortunately, this is more than just fancy-restaurant theatre; the food here is genuinely show-stopping. The menu is classicly-European with Adriatic leanings: signature mains stick to classic choices like sea bass, steak and duck; while an armoury of creative invention is brought to bear on presentation and accompanying flavours.