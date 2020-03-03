The 38 best Dubrovnik restaurants
Your guide to eating out in the best restaurants in Dubrovnik
Dubrovnik restaurants offer the culinary quality and variety that should be expected of such a luxury destination. But dining in Dubrovnik needn't cost an arm and a leg: many places offer simple, wholesome dishes at wallet-friendly prices. We've compiled a list of the best restaurants, from budget fish and seafood to fine dining. In no particular order, these are the top tables in town.
The best restaurants in Dubrovnik
Nautika
One of Dubrovnik’s most prestigious restaurants, Nautika offers two panoramic terraces of starched white-tablecloth formality. Chef Mario Bunda insists on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Shellfish star in dishes from shrimp risotto to St. Jacob's scallops, and meat lovers aren't forgotten either, with hearty entrees like veal fillet in wine sauce gracing the menu too. Diners can also opt between two types of tasting menus; one with five courses and one with seven.
360
At this top-drawer setting overlooking the harbour, you get top-drawer cuisine - Michelin-starred at that. Under the expert gastronomic stewardship of head chef Marijo Curić, you can expect modern Mediterranean dishes and contemporary refashions of Croatian classics. The menu is meticulously sourced, painstakingly created and immaculately presented. Pro tip: beg for a booth in the gun chambers.
Fish Restaurant Proto
Seafood-oriented Proto claims a tradition dating back to 1886, and it was here that Edward VIII entertained Wallis Simpson in the 1930s. As well as lobster in simple, superbly-balanced sauces, there's fresh shellfish from Mali Ston up the coast. You can spend an enjoyable hour over the fisherman platter for two and the extensive wine list covers just about every quality wine that Croatia has to offer. An award-winning sommelier is quick to offer up smart suggestions, pairing both domestic and international wines with meat and fish specialities.
Restaurant Dubrovnik
One of the fine-dining addresses that more than deserves its Michelin Guide-listed status, Restaurant Dubrovnik spoils you with attention right from the start, with a guest greeter at the bottom of the stairs, a maître d waiting for you at the top and a qualified sommelier available along with your waiter. Fortunately, this is more than just fancy-restaurant theatre; the food here is genuinely show-stopping. The menu is classicly-European with Adriatic leanings: signature mains stick to classic choices like sea bass, steak and duck; while an armoury of creative invention is brought to bear on presentation and accompanying flavours.
Bistro Tavulin
The challenge of dishing out creative cuisine in a tourist-trudged corner of the Old Town has been well-met by the team at Michelin Guide-listed Tavulin. It’s with the evening spread that Tavulin’s keep-it-local-but-be-inventive philosophy comes to the fore, with signature dishes like mussels in white sauce and a standout octopus ragout.
Azur
This superbly-located eatery sits by the Rector's Palace in the heart of Dubrovnik’s historic centre. It's also within easy reach of the sea. Tuck into reasonably priced Mediterranean-Asian fusion cuisine before bathing in the afternoon sun or enjoying a nightcap overlooking the waves.
Klarisa Restaurant
Located in the heart of the Old Town, in the former Convent of St. Claire, this elegant restaurant offers a full range of fresh Adriatic fish, clams and crabs, along with locally-sourced vegetables. Succulent and substantial main dishes can be enjoyed casually on the courtyard terrace, while those after a quick bite can pop into the adjacent snack bar.
Oyster & Sushi Bar Bota
Freshly-farmed shellfish from the famed oyster beds of Mali Ston are the star attraction at this open-air bar beautifully situated on a raised terrace behind the Dubrovnik Cathedral. Oysters are served fresh, fried in tempura or in a sushi roll. The menu includes diverse sushi options oozing with creative Adriatic-Japanese combinations. Fish carpaccios, tuna tartar and tempura-fried shrimp round out the genuinely fascinating menu that demands repeated sampling.
Kopun
Kopun is local dialect for capon, the fleshy rooster that was once a mainstay of traditional European dinners. So - not surprisingly, it's Croatian-raised capon that provides much of the inspiration behind the menu at this restaurant, with speciality dishes ranging from roast capon in mushroom sauce to capon with oranges and honey – the latter dish lovingly described in sixteenth-century Dubrovnik playwright Marin Držić's comedy 'Dundo Maroje'.
Dalmatino Dubrovnik
For traditional food served with finesse at a reasonable price tag, Dalmatino is hard to beat. It's located in a renovated townhouse and showcases the original stonework at its exposed best. The menu is as straightforwardly Dalmatian as the name of the restaurant, featuring plenty of local fish and fowl with creativity-laden details; grilled fish might be served with a colour-coordinated array of Mediterranean vegetables instead of the usual blitva (chard).