Festivals in Croatia this August
From the best dance music events to cinema, gastro, art and literature, Croatia is full of great things to do in peak season August
Porcijunkulovo
A fair of traditional arts and crafts has been happening in Čakovec for some 55 years and this annual summer highlight has grown immensely to become one of the region's key festivities. The whole town becomes involved in the manifestation, the streets brightly decorated and visitors joining locals in the parks and other venues for activities and performances. There are theatre plays, workshops, discussion and lots of activities for children. Traditional goods and crafts, the essential remnants of the original celebration, still play a major role and some of their production is demonstrated, with goods also available to buy. There is a large gastronomic element to the festival, with street food available to buy, much of it coming from the traditional menu of the Međimurje region. The event occurs at the same time as the religious celebration of Our Lady of the Angels. On that specific day, Friday 2 August, it is possible to get absolution of all sins when attending Franciscan churches. At Porcijunkulovo, this occasion is marked by a public mass in the Franciscan church of St. Nicholas the Bishop which is presented in the three languages used in the region, Croatian, Slovenian and Hungarian. The festival's music programme has grown enormously over the years and now includes appearances from many top entertainers from the world of Croatian rock and pop. This year, the line-up includes Jelena Rozga, Maja Šuput, Hari Mata Hari, Tomislav Bralić with Klapa Intrade, Plavi Orkestar an
Nox Festival
A newcomer to the domestic festival scene, Nox Festival this year offers its first extended two-day event and shows incredible ambition and nous with its choice of headliners. Detroit techno and electro original Juan Atkins is the top name on Friday, with Israeli duo Red Axes (pictured) taking the top slot on Saturday. No doubt this homegrown affair has the capacity to appeal to visiting international audiences with such names. The supporting line up is no less impressive, with local hero Petar Dundov, Detroit techno second waver Kenny Larkin, Beepolar, Coeus, Dee, DJ Jock, Forniva and Lawrence Klein too. The event occurs not far from Šibenik, on the same seaside site that Seasplash will use this year.
The Festival of Salt
The Nin Salt Works is one of the last few places where salt is extracted from the sea and still produced in the traditional way. The method is much kinder to the local flora and fauna, so one aspect of this celebration is to celebrate these natural surroundings supported by the Salt Works. Everything salt-related, from locally-made salt shakers, beauty products and giant salt crystals will also be on display in The Nin Salt Works Museum and Shop, as are examples of the industry's long history in the town.
Fuliranje na moru
Darko Rundek, Damir Urban, Detour, Massimo, Psihomodo Pop and more. 12 Croatian musicians and DJs perform for four days in a beautiful festival resort that's usually reserved for big name international events and their audiences. A hugely welcome addition to the calendar of events in Tisno. Good luck!
Poreč Open-Air Festival
A summer-long programme of events encompassing street entertainers, outdoor film screenings and live music on open-air stages occurring throughout the town.
Dubrovnik Summer Festival
Celebrating its 70th birthday this year, to say Dubrovnik’s Summer Festival is something of an institution would be an understatement. Once again, stunning performances will take place at venues around the city including, but not limited to, classical performances from prominent orchestras, ballet (including a visit by the prestigious Russian Mariinsky Theatre and a piece based on John Coltrane’s ‘A Love Supreme’), folklore, choral singing, plays from directors both local and foreign and award-winning films screened under the open sky. The theme for this special birthday edition is city myths.
Revelin Festival
Two days of raving to house, techno and EDM in the atmospheric setting of Revelin Fortress. Lineup features a range of stellar DJs including Ofenbach, Miami Rockets & Vanillaz and Kungs.
Sinjska Alka
For more than 300 years, a jousting tournament has taken place in Sinj, small town in inland Dalmatia, half an hour from Split. Commemorating a historical battle against the Ottoman Empire, it’s a popular event in which competitors in historic costumes ride around trying to hit target rings. An important part of the tradition is that only people from Sinj and vicinity can participate, like Siena’s Palio. Make sure you book tickets in advance, especially for the main competition on Sunday. Even if jousting isn’t your thing, the streets of Sinj will be filled with people and it’s a fun day out.
SuperUho Festival
Marc Ribot, Art Brut, Colin Stetson, Shilpa Ray, Chui and The Fogsellers. The sixth edition of this festival is a treat for all jazz lovers. This year the organisers announced a more acoustic and intimate festival. The qualkity of the world class jazz will not be affected, including performances by longtime Tom Waits collaborator Marc Ribot and Colin Stetson.
Split Summer Festival
A mainly outdoors festival in the old town, with its own open-air theatre featuring opera and plays, plus tons of entertainment for kids. Split’s Old Town is the stage for a month of drama, opera, ballet and music performances at one of the oldest performing arts festivals in Croatia.
Rabac Open Air Festival
ROAF involves eleven weeks of entertainment in four main categories: street performance; street music along the promenade; cinema and theatre, and special events. The key here is the alfresco aspect of the whole shebang, and its random yet inclusive nature. Street performance could mean circus entertainers, it could mean people dressed up as cartoon characters. Films are family- and usually English-friendly, with top local live acts opening and closing the festival. At the Sundance Tribute Festival you’ll be able to see some top tribute bands playing the music of popular acts such as Joe Cocker, The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Coldplay, ABBA, Zucchero, Queen and Rolling Stones.
Ferragosto Jam
Ferragosto Jam is one of Croatia's oldest and best-loved domestic music festivals. It is held in the campsite and parkland around the man-made lake in Orahovica, Slavonia, deep into continental Croatia. For young people in the country's east, this is the highlight of the festival season, attracting thousands who camp in the woods, swim in the lake, get drunk and party all night. Aimed strictly at a homegrown crowd, it's extremely rare to find any international musicians on the bill, but this keeps the ticket price low for the intended audience. Any foreign visitors will be warmly welcomed. This year's line up includes Goran Bare & Majke, Nipplepeople, Vojko Vrućina, Letu Štuke, Ischariotzcky, Sfumato, Brkovi, Mr.Lee & IvaneSky
Labin Art Republic
Summer-long arts festival with local painters throwing open their atelier doors, and a feast of theatre and music in a variety of outdoor spaces.
Šakan Festival
Distinct and inspired curation mark this festival on the beautiful Makarska riviera. It's largely a celebration of top-flight homegrown musicians, such as Croatian alternative rock legends Goran Bare & Majke, Dalmatian rapper Vojko Vrućina and alternative Rijeka band Them Moose Rush, but there's nothing on this line-up that wouldn't entertain visitors, despite the language barrier. Perhaps best of all though is the headlining spot taken on one night by Jay Farrar. Co-founder in the late '80s of the highly influential alternative country band Uncle Tupelo (with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy and Mike Heidorn), Farrar went on to found another highly influential group, Son Volt, in 1994. The band has released ten albums, their latest 'Union' having arrived in early 2019. As a solo musician, Farrar has released two studio albums, two EPs, a documentary movie soundtrack and several live albums. A songwriter, guitarist, pianist, harmonicist and a vocalist, this is the first time this critically acclaimed, cult artist has visited Croatia. And what a setting in which to see him!
Mussels Festival
Vabriga near Poreč is the venue for this annual knees-up celebrating the local crop of mussels (pedoči). The delicacy is served in several various recipes and alongside all manner of other seafood, and the wine will be flowing freely.
MoDem Festival
Arjun, Asimilon, Bionic, Buzz, Confo, Dr. Space and many more. Run by international collective Momento Demento based in Croatia, this visually stunning festival promotes psychedelic trance music sounds accompanied by experimental multimedia visuals and art. Striving to push the limits of technical production, the focus here is clearly not just the music. Those who return from the festival always have a tale or two to tell about what they've seen.
Grisia
Fantastic open-to-all art exhibition with hundreds of paintings displayed along the length of Grisia, medieval Rovinj’s main street.
Membrain Festival
Loxi, DLR, Pessimist, Overlook, Clarity, Ruffhouse and many more. Titling themselves as 'Europe's heartiest underground bass culture festival', this festival aims to recreate the good old fashioned rave parties, with the exception that it's set on the relaxed Mediterranean coast and not in some dodgy, dangerous warehouse. It also hopes to promote new artists and network them with amongst established colleagues and labels. And of course to give their visitors a party to remember.
Defected Croatia
Armand Van Helden, Claptone, Dennis Ferrer, Dimitri from Paris, Derrick Carter, Masters at Work, Eats Everything, Honey Dijon, Nightmares on Wax, Horse Meat Disco, MK, Purple Disco Machine, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine, Todd Edwards, Todd Terry and many more. This legendary Ibiza party has swapped shores, defecting to the Adriatic coast for six solid days of house hedonism, with daytime beach sessions and boat parties booming away in the background. The main stage is located in the Garden’s natural amphitheatre, and the Beach Stage will send reverb fluttering over the Adriatic waves, while Barbarella’s Discotheque hosts heady after-hours clubbing. No corners are cut on the line-up front: the headliners this year are Armand Van Helden, Dimitri from Paris and Masters at Work.
Trka na Prstenac (Tilting at the Ring)
Centuries-old knightly tournament in the village of Barban, in which locals on horseback try to spear a dangling ring. The main race is on the final Sunday, but there are three days of festivities with folklore, DJs and live bands.
Barrakud Croatia
Paul Kalkbrenner, BowLand, Ellen Allien, Marco Faraone, FJAAK and Gladis. Music, partying and travelling, this festival has it all and light up the summer of every rave fan. The music will be a mixture of main stage dance music sounds, house and techno and it takes place on the famous Pag island party beach of Zrce.
The Musical Evenings in St Donat
Taking place in Zadar's Church of St Donatus, this longstanding celebration of music is so popular that it has grown out of its confines in the church and some events now take part in several venues throughout the city. The month-long event will welcome numerous local ensembles and solo artists, plus several international contributors. The sounds of chamber music, performed within the acoustically-rich and ambient setting of the church is an experience not easily forgotten.
Blast Fest
Line up TBA Founded by a few close friends in love with electronic music, this free entrance music festival nevertheless allows attendees to donate whatever entrance fee they wish in order to secure next year's edition.
FreeMental Festival: Beta Edition
The beautiful sights of island Cres make for a wonderful and wild backdrop to this festival of psytrance, downtempo, chill, ambient and dub music. The psychedelic trance will be the main rave sounds to party to, but other musics such techno will play a part in the dancefloor soundtrack. Dub and chill music will be played throughout the four days and three nights across three separate stages.
Dimensions Festival
Andrew Weatherall, Awesome Tapes From Africa, Blawan, Call Super, Craig Richards, DāM-FunK (live), DBridge, DJ Bone (electro set), DJ Stingray, DMX Krew (live), DVS1, Gilles Peterson, Helena Hauff, Hessle Audio - Ben UFO, Pangaea, Pearson Sound, Hunee, Jane Fitz, Jeff Mills (DJ), Joy Orbison, Larry Heard aka Mr Fingers (live), Mala, Mr. Scruff, Nicolas Lutz, Nina Kraviz, Objekt, Octave One (live), Omar S, Peggy Gou, Petar Dundov, Radioactive Man (live), Sadar Bahar, Saoirse, Shanti Celeste and many more. Celebrating its final year at Fort Punta Christo and Pula Arena (though not necessarily their final year in Istria or Pula), expect Dimensions to pull out all the stops for the end of a thrilling chapter in Istria's festival scene. 2019 sees the likes of Omar-S, Peggy Gou, Nina Kraviz, Joy Orbison, Helena Hauff, dBridge, Gilles Peterson, Call Super, Andrew Weatherall and Craig Richards play at the fort, while the arena opening concert will be handled by Objekt, Hunee and headliner Jeff Mills who will incorporate Afrobeat rhythm pioneer Tony Allen into his live performance. Alternative sounds on-site come from Sadar Bahar, Awesome Tapes From Africa and Mr. Scruff, pummeling techno from Blawan and DVS1, electro from DJ Stingray and DJ Bone plus DMX Krew and Radioactive Man, both of whom will perform live. Other live acts appearing include Larry Heard aka Mr. Fingers, Octave One and Dam-Funk.
Festival of St Pelagius
St Pelagius’s Day (August 28) is stretched into a long weekend of events in Novigrad, with seafood stalls, outdoor concerts and fireworks adding up to a grand fiesta.
Dekmantel Selectors
Albion, Andy Votel, Ben UFO, Donato Dozzy, Francois K, Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy, Demdike Stare, John Gómez, Mark Seven, Objekt, Palms Trax, Vladimir Ivkovic, Young Marco and many more. The small sister of Amsterdam giant Dekmantel brings cutting-edge techno to the Dalmatian coast. This end-of-season party feels like an intimate homecoming bash for the Dutch crew and two thousand revellers, a techno-utopia with a dizzyingly diverse lineup. A festival designed for music-lovers by music-lovers, Dekmantel delves into the obscure vinyl collections of DJs like Young Marco and Andy Votel. Boat parties are a special highlight, a chance to hear impossibly rare, danceable tunes by labels such as Belgrade’s Yugovinyl.
Liburnia Film Festival
Now in its seventeenth year, the Liburnia Film Festival is a niche affair devoted exclusively to the best recent Croatian documentaries. Bearing in mind that it gives out best-film prizes, it has become a pretty important showcase. A selection of full-lengths and shorts are screened over a five-day period, very often with a band or a DJ to round off each evening’s projections on Opatija's summer stage.
Leron Folk Festival
Popular international folk festival with a procession on Friday evening followed by concerts on the main-square stage.
33rd Karlovac Days of Beer
One of Croatia's oldest beer festivals, Karlovac Days Of Beer is an extended weekend that incorporates much more than just an appreciation of the amber nectar. Although there will be a large range of beers for you to try, with many Croatian and international beer companies represented, there's also a lot of gastronomic delights to sample, plenty of activities and free performances by some of Croatia's biggest musical stars from the worlds of rock, pop and hip hop. This year, performances will take place at venues like Dr. Franje Tuđman promenade, basketball court Šanac, the Edison cinema, Foginovo beach and ŠKR Korana with highlights including Rijeka rock band Jonathan, vintage rock performer Jura Stublić and his band Film, alternative rock bands Kawasaki 3p, Mašinko, Kojoti, Pips, Chips & Videoclips, Rijeka's master of rock n' roll revival Neno Belan & Fiumens, Yugoslavia-era legends Prljavo Kazalište and Psihomodo Pop and a full day of hip hop and trap music with some of the biggest names on the Croatian scene including Buntai, Edo Maajka, High5, Tram 11 and Vojko V.