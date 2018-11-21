Great things to do in Zagreb in December
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Zagreb. The first snows have already fallen and Advent is about to take over the city. Zagreb's award-winning Advent lights up three new areas this year, charming residents and visitors of all ages. The city's nightlife is in full swing and there's not a week without music highlights between now and New Year's Eve. Here's our rundown of the best things you can do in the capital this month.
Advent in Zagreb
Consistently voted the best Christmas market in Europe, Zagreb has ploughed its efforts into reviving this aspect of its Austro-Hungarian past. Stalls on the pedestrianised streets around Cvijetni trg sell everything from craft toys to traditional sweets, fruit preserves, speciality biscuits and gingerbread hearts. The music programme features a month-long season of outdoor gigs and DJ high-jinks. The main square, Zrinjevac, Europski trg and the 'Fuliranje' alley of food and drink stalls are the main venues. The whole thing kicks off in the last week of November and carries on right into the New Year.
Advent on European Square
Pitched as the young person's Advent, the programme at European Square is decidedly more modern than traditional Advent happenings with concerts and DJ sets every night. Just by the main square, this little corner tends to attract young, creative types, and there's always a real buzz. Here, you can warm your cheeks with a hot toddy or warm cocktail - alongside the usual mulled wine and traditional festive fare. The festival's showpiece is a giant party on Christmas day and New Year's Eve, where the cream of Croatia's electronic music scene play to an appreciative crowd, wrapped up in giant coats, huddled around the orb-shaped stage.
Advent on Stross
The tree-lined Strossmartre parade, which looks out over the city, is a romantic spot at any time of year, but it's all the more magical in winter. Enjoy gingerbread by the truckload, while guzzling craft beer and mulled wine from fairy-tale styled kiosks. Musical guests include Balkan Jazz band, Gramofon band and La Papa. The full lineup is listed over on their website.
Advent on the Main Square
Ban Josip Jelačić, Zagreb's opulent central square, is the beating heart of the city's Christmas festival. Kitted out in lights, it looks like the front of a Christmas card. With happy crowds milling between mulled wine stalls, giant Christmas trees and choirs singing carols, you'll struggle not to feel a warm festive buzz.
Advent on the Vranyczany Plateau
Throughout the Advent period Vranicanijeva Poljana will be serving up gourmet food accompanied by the sounds of jazz musicians and various DJs.
Advent on Zrinjevac
The leafy Zrinjevac looks spectacular dressed up in fairy lights. Advent here consists of market stalls selling warm food, with a particular emphasis on traditional Croatian dishes - here you can try goulash, sour cabbage rolls, smoked leg of pig or braised cabbage with home-made pasta, and a sweet strukli for dessert. Zrinjevac's stand-out centrepiece is a majestic pavilion that hosts a regular programme of live musicians and children's entertainers.
UNICEF Museum Of Reality
Zagreb's Museum of Illusions takes over the city's famous Grič tunnel for the 2018 edition of the annual UNICEF Museum of Reality. An interactive experience with installations, virtual reality and 'live exhibits', it presents visitors with strikingly different realities faced by children in Croatia and around the world. The presentation will occur in the subterranean, city centre tunnel, as part of the Zagreb-wide Advent celebrations.
Keziah Jones
The most famous musician to have come from Lagos, Nigeria is undoubtedly Fela Kuti, Africa's first musician megastar. But singer-songwriter and guitarist Keziah Jones is doing his best to claim the crown in the current day. Educated in England, following his studies he lead a bohemian lifestyle, travelling between London and Paris, playing his guitar and singing on the city streets. It was on London's that he was discovered in 1990. He released his debut album Blufunk Is a Fact, in 1992 and has since released five more. His sound is indebted to the blues, soul and funk, but also to some traditional African musics. With a distinctive voice and guitar playing style, this Croatian debut for the star will be a winter highlight for existing fans.
Human Rights Film Festival
Campaigning films from politically-committed directors, plus panel discussions and after-show DJs.
Pussy Riot
Moscow-based punk band Pussy Riot are among the most visible figureheads of protest in the world today. The all-female art collective use music, performance, art and protest to gain attention for their feminist, pro-LGBT and pro-free speech causes, which have often put them at serious odds with authorities in their native Russia. The group have previously been critical of the ruling regime in Russia and of the country's Orthodox church. Recognisable all over the world, not least because they were famously imprisoned for previous actions and since went on to invade the pitch at a 2018 World Cup game, their appearance in Zagreb is part of the Human Rights Film Festival. 2018 saw the group undertake their first 'live music performance art' tour in the USA, which saw them use a mixture of music and spoken word in their performances. Pussy Riot have so far released two albums of music, plus several singles, including one for US Adult Swim TV network, in partnership with Stones Throw Records