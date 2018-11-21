Great things to do in Zagreb in December

Moscow-based punk band Pussy Riot are among the most visible figureheads of protest in the world today. The all-female art collective use music, performance, art and protest to gain attention for their feminist, pro-LGBT and pro-free speech causes, which have often put them at serious odds with authorities in their native Russia. The group have previously been critical of the ruling regime in Russia and of the country's Orthodox church. Recognisable all over the world, not least because they were famously imprisoned for previous actions and since went on to invade the pitch at a 2018 World Cup game, their appearance in Zagreb is part of the Human Rights Film Festival. 2018 saw the group undertake their first 'live music performance art' tour in the USA, which saw them use a mixture of music and spoken word in their performances. Pussy Riot have so far released two albums of music, plus several singles, including one for US Adult Swim TV network, in partnership with Stones Throw Records