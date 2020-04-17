The 10 best things to do in Gradac
Gradac is a popular stay with crystal clear seas, a mouth-watering gastro offer and some of the best beaches in Dalmatia
A beautiful town and justly popular tourist destination, Gradac is the centre of a municipality which shares its name, comprised of five settlements; Brist, Drvenik, Gradac, Podaca and Zaostrog. This is the southernmost municipality in Split-Dalmatia county, lying 40 kilometres south of Makarska and just over 100 kilometres north of Dubrovnik. It is famous for having an excellent food offer, crystal clear seas and some of the best beaches in Dalmatia. Here are the best things to do while visiting Gradac.
Hit the beach!
There are some 36 natural beaches within the 16-kilometre long Gradac Riviera. For their crystal clear seas, oodles of space and picturesque position in the shadow of wonderfully-scented pine trees, they are rated among the best in Dalmatia. The longest beach is Gornja Vala which is justly popular in summer with locals and visitors alike. Here you can get involved in water sports or simply sunbathe and relax for however long you wish - with cafes, bars and restaurants close by, a visit to a Gradac beach need never been the long-planned day trip with provisions that other destinations demand.
Immerse yourself in history
Inhabited before prehistoric times, Gradac's past residents have left their mark everywhere and even some of the earliest remnants can still be seen. From stone mounds that date back to the Bronze and early Iron Ages to evidence of a Roman necropolis near the Laguna hotel, you can trace some history simply by taking a walk outside. For a more dedicated search, Zaostrog has the oldest preserved monastery in Split-Dalmatia county, its museum holding countless fascinating exhibits like the relief of the god Mitra. The monastery also has a library with more than 20,000 old books and a unique botanical garden. Just above the monastery, there are three churches which are also worth checking out, with St. Roko's dating to the 17th century. You can find an old wooden statue of St. Roko at the baroque church of St. Mihovil in the centre of Gradac town, alongside three marble altars and a stone baptistery. Podaca has its own baroque church, built in the 18th century and the church of St. Ivan, which holds some exhibits dating back to its construction in the 12th century.
Get active!
If lazing all day by the beach isn't for you, or if you want to work off some of the calories last night's luscious pasta dish gifted, Gradac has an exceptional sports and recreation offer. Tennis, table tennis, mini-golf, water polo, fitness, diving, sailing, water skiing, jet-ski, beach volleyball, football and basketball all lie within the offer, catering both for group fun or solo endeavors. Highly recommended are the 20 kilometres of well-maintained bicycle routes in the slopes above Gradac, sections of which provide wonderful views. You can rent a bicycle in the town if you didn't bring your own.
Check out some wonderful and weird events
With Gradac occupied extending its famous welcome to many tourists during the summer months, quite a few of its best events are reserved for the near the end of the season. Still warm at this time, these make Gradac a great place for a late summer vacation. At the end of September, the Festival of St. Michael has music concerts, stuff for kids (in previous years, a puppet show) and the ecclesiastical elements. You can casually eat free fish at the annual Festivity of St. Stephen in Podaca (start of August) with the Festival of Our Lady of Angels in Zaostrog having a similar offer in the same time period. There's a fun, fish stew-making competition in Gradac (mid-August) where you can try this famous Dalmatian specialty known as Brudet. The braver can try Bikla - red wine mixed with goat's milk - at the annual Bikljiada (late Sept) in Podaca (don't worry, there's a wider food and drinks offer too) with similarly unorthodox fun having previously included a race in high heels. Music performance is part of the summer-long offer held in the streets of Gradac, covering acapella singing, rock, folk music and there's a jazz festival in Zaostrog too.
Walk among the clouds
Situated some 40 kilometres to the north of Gradac, in Ravna Vlaška, the Skywalk is a thrilling viewing platform atop Biokovo mountain offering incredible views of the Adriatic, towns like Makarska and Tučepi plus the islands of Brač and Hvar. It sits 1228 metres above sea level and extends some 12 metres out into the skies. You can check out an early video of the view from the platform here.
Be stunned by the topography of Neretva
The Adriatic highway or magistrala clings to the shoreline down the length of Croatia, affording wonderful views of the sea and nearby islands. But, just two kilometres south of Gradac, on the way to Neum and Dubrovnik, it suddenly veers inland. As the road rises, the sea view is replaced by a vast flood plain. Natural and managed pools of water run along the surface separating a mismatched patchwork of agricultural endeavors. Standing in stark contrast to the uniform rows of olive trees and grapevines seen everywhere else along the coast, this is a breathtakingly beautiful topography. This is the Neretva Delta. It covers around 12,000 hectares within Croatia, of which over 10% is strictly protected because it is rich in river and wetland habitats essential to rare birds and fish. It is also the source of Croatia's famous Neretva Mandarins, which are protected at an EU level.
Fine dine or try Croatia's most-distinct dishes
There are great cafe, bakery, pizza and fast food options throughout the Gradac municipality, but if you're looking for something a bit special there are some unforgettable restaurant experiences too. In Gradac town, look out for the Nicolo Polo and Marinero restaurants, as well as great tavern Naše Malo Misto. All serve great, authentic Dalmatian cuisine. In Brist, check out the sea views and extended terrace of Hotel Riva's restaurant. If you really want to push the boat out, a carr journey to the Michelin-recommended Jeny in Tučepi is well worth the trip. If you're feeling more adventurous, check out the village restaurants located around Neretva. There, the wetlands provide river fish, snails, eels and frogs which can all be found in local speciality dishes.
Try a freshwater alternative
It's near impossible to get bored of the pristine seas around Gradac. But, that shouldn't stop you sampling the singular delights of the region's freshwater assets. The seven lakes which make up the nearby Baćina lakes cover an area of 138 hectares and are a stunning sight year-round. They are called Ocuša, Crnishevo, Podgora, Sladinac, Vrbnik, Sipak, Plitko and Vrbnik, with each of them being interlinked except the latter which stands alone. If you're looking for an unforgettable freshwater swimming experience, take the drive inland to Imotski. The serenity offered by swimming the length of its Blue lake (pictured) is worth the long trek down to the water surface.
Watch the sunrise twice
Zaostrog is famous in the nearby locale for claiming to be the only place in the world where the sun rises twice. At certain times of year, the sun first appears under Viter hill, after which it disappears again behind the rock for some 20 minutes, before reappearing. You'll have to get up early and be visiting at the right times of year to catch it. But, don't worry if you don't - every sunrise and sunset in Gradac is an epic experience, with the colours of the Dinaric Alps backdrop and the area's buildings seeming to change shades almost every minute, in response to the altering strength of the sun's rays.
Take an unforgettable day trip
The walled city of Dubrovnik, famous as a setting used within the Game Of Thrones tv series, lies 100 kilometres south and is one of Croatia's must-see destinations. The city of Split, with the Roman emperor Diocletian's Palace as its centrepiece, makes for the perfect day trip. The highlights of each can easily be done in a day, although bear in mind that these cities are extremely packed with tourists in the peak season. If you're looking for a wilder nightlife / clubbing experience than that on offer in Gradac, head to either, although you can also party loudly all day at the youthful Buba beach bar in Makarska, before switching to Deep Makarska, which is located spectacularly inside a cave, after dark. Fancy some river rafting or Croatia's most spectacular zipline? Head to Omiš, where the Cetina river provides both.