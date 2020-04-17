The 10 best things to do in Gradac

Inhabited before prehistoric times, Gradac's past residents have left their mark everywhere and even some of the earliest remnants can still be seen. From stone mounds that date back to the Bronze and early Iron Ages to evidence of a Roman necropolis near the Laguna hotel, you can trace some history simply by taking a walk outside. For a more dedicated search, Zaostrog has the oldest preserved monastery in Split-Dalmatia county, its museum holding countless fascinating exhibits like the relief of the god Mitra. The monastery also has a library with more than 20,000 old books and a unique botanical garden. Just above the monastery, there are three churches which are also worth checking out, with St. Roko's dating to the 17th century. You can find an old wooden statue of St. Roko at the baroque church of St. Mihovil in the centre of Gradac town, alongside three marble altars and a stone baptistery. Podaca has its own baroque church, built in the 18th century and the church of St. Ivan, which holds some exhibits dating back to its construction in the 12th century.