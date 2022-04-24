11 London art exhibitions we can’t wait to see in summer 2022

Over the past few years, 180 The Strand has become the ultimate destination for lovers of immersive art. And with good reason, because exhibition after exhibition, the team there manages to put on the most visually stunning, intensely immersive art shows in town, and this new one looks to be no different. ‘Future Shock’ features artists including Lawrence Lek, Gaika and United Visual Artists, all delivering experiential art that you will know every inch of, even if you don’t go see it, because it will be all over your Instagram in a plague of art selfies.