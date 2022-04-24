11 London art exhibitions we can’t wait to see in summer 2022

The Barbican Curve will become a space for meditation on the ecological future of our planet in this experiential new group exhibition. Artists from around the world have been brought together to show work about the earth, including crockery made for animals, an immersive soil experience, plankton noise, fashion made out of living cells, and a chance to experience ‘tree time’.
London’s art museums and galleries kicked back into life in early 2022 with a brilliant series of exhibitions, including big hitters like ‘Francis Bacon: Man and Beast’ at the Royal Academy and Hew Locke’s wild carnival installation at Tate Britain. But the summer is looking just as good. Whether you’re after ecological explorations, immersive environments, classic modern painting or just an exploding shed, summer 2022 has got some art for everyone.